Low-VIN Tesla Cybertruck Sold For $400,000 At 29th Petersen Museum Auction

Tesla offered to sell a low VIN Cybertruck to the top bidder at the 29th Petersen Gala auction held at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California, just hours ago.

According to a short video clip leaked from the event, this Cybertruck got the best bid of $400,000 during the auction and has been sold to the bidder. The auction started at 8:30 PM Los Angeles time on October 8 and further information is scarce at the moment, as it has only been around 4 hours since the auction took place (at the time of this writing).

Elon Musk’s friend, legendary car collector, and Tesla enthusiast Jay Leno hosted the 29th Petersen Gala. Perhaps this Cybertruck auction was also his brainchild.

However, the official event website and Petersen Museum’s social media channels have not yet released the details of the Cybertruck auction and the name of the lucky person who got one of the first Cybertrucks ever produced.

The Petersen Museum is auctioning off a low-vin 2024 @Tesla Cybertruck during their 29th Annual Gala on October 7th. The event will be hosted by Jay Leno. Gala tickets start at $1,750 and go up to $30,000 for a Premier table. “Be one of the first to own a Cybertruck”#Tesla… pic.twitter.com/941oTV9Ih3 — Updates (@sirfupdate) September 30, 2023

Here’s the short video clip that was leaked from the event by Cybertruck fan @greggertruck on X (Twitter).

BREAKING: The Cybertruck auction at the Petersen Museum reportedly went for just $400,000 Here is some of the auction!!! pic.twitter.com/YPrweLxG9c — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) October 8, 2023

However, it’s not clear how low this VIN is in the series. Is it in the early 10s or 20s? Tesla did not open up to this. Traditionally, Tesla board members contest for the new VIN #1 vehicle, whoever puts the money on the table first.

In 2017, Tesla board member Ira Ehrenpreis bought the first-ever produced Tesla Model 3 and gave it to Elon Musk as a gift for his 46th birthday.

who is the lucky owner? — Brad Sams (@bdsams) July 9, 2017

So, Tesla and Petersen Museum are officially saying this is a low VIN Cybertruck, which means it’s not VIN #1 of course. Hopefully, Elon Musk will soon tell the world who bought the first production Cybertruck. Most probably, it will be none other than himself.

It’s important to remember that Tesla has not yet revealed Cybertruck pricing, so we cannot compare how much premium the bidder paid for this low-VIN Cybertruck by buying it for a staggering $400,000.

Stay tuned, as we expect that Musk will announce the Cybertruck Delivery Event date during the Q2 2023 Earnings Call scheduled for Wednesday, 18th October.

Article originally published on Tesla Oracle. By @Iqtidar.