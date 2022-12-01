Tesla Bot & Tesla’s Entire EV Lineup On Display At Petersen Museum (Pics, Videos)

Tesla has taken its entire lineup of vehicles from the past, present, and future to be showcased at the coveted Petersen Museum in Los Angeles, California. Putting together this visual history in front of the world at a museum speaks volumes of Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk’s efforts in putting electric vehicles into the mainstream.

One of our team members visited the Petersen Museum on Friday to take a look at this rich EV history and took a bunch of great pics and videos for us to share with the Tesla and electric car enthusiast community.

One of the more interesting things that Tesla has showcased at Petersen is the stripped down dismembered Tesla Model Y. Visitors can literally look at each and every part of this beautiful Model Y in blue. The upper body shell and wheels are hanging in the air with the help of wires that reveals the underbody parts like the motor, chassis, and the battery pack. Let’s watch a short video of it that Dave took for us.

Yes, you can learn the anatomy of the Tesla Model Y as it remains in this dissected position. Tesla vehicles will be available on display at the Petersen Museum from November 20, 2022, to October 22, 2023.

Safety of car occupants has been the top priority for Tesla. To demonstrate how safe its vehicles are, the automaker has put a crashed Tesla Model Y at the Petersen Museum. The Tesla Model Y just recently received the highest-ever score in Euro NCAP crash tests.

As we can witness in the following picture of a totaled Tesla Model Y from the museum, the cabin of the electric SUV has been preserved after a frontal collision test. Before going through various crash safety testing bodies, Tesla performs data-driven crash tests at its own Crash Lab in Fremont, California.

Tesla has also put both the old 1st-gen Tesla Roadster and the next-gen Tesla Roadster on display at the Petersen Museum — legacy on the one side and future on the other. Petersen even hosted a tZero EV, the vehicle which inspired Elon Musk toward the EV revolution, and a Lotus Elise, which was the basis of the design of the original Roadster.

The white next-gen Tesla Roadster at the Petersen Museum is not a working prototype but rather a clay body shell of the electric sports car (front picture above article, rear view below). It has been previously shown at the Grand Basel Museum in Switzerland.

Tesla has also attached a little bit of history and summary of its vehicles present at the Petersen Museum. The one attached to the 2017 Tesla Semi alpha prototype reads as:

“Targeting a vehicle segment that accounts for 18 percent of all vehicle emissions in the country, Tesla debuted the all-electric Semi in 2017. Like the company’s electric passenger vehicles, Semi features an aerodynamic design, which gives it a long range. Unlike conventional diesel-powered industrial trucks, Semi’s tri-motor design makes it capable of maintaining a highway speed of 65 miles per hour when hauling a full load up a five percent grade. Subjected to a variety of tests, this Semi ‘Alpha’ prototype withstood temperatures as low as -40°C in Alaska during cold-weather durability and vehicle controls testing and completed a 5,000-mile endurance run along Route 66.”

Yes, Tesla has a Cybertruck prototype present at the Petersen Museum. Although Tesla has put an old prototype at the museum that is not representative of the latest changes, it’s still a sight to behold.

The trapezoid-shaped electric pickup truck by Tesla is inspired by the futuristic Blade Runner universe and blended with a minimalistic design theme. Opinions about the Cybertruck’s success (or not) could be the most polarizing in the history of automotive design.

Famous tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee also went to the Petersen Museum recently to take a second look at the Cybertruck prototype, and he has some positive vibes coming to him about this EV pickup truck.

Both the Tesla Semi and the Cybertruck will be powered by a battery pack that consists of the electric automaker’s unique 4680 form factor cells. Tesla has also provided an opportunity to view these cells first-hand at the Petersen Museum (pic below).

Along with Tesla vehicles, a stationary design prototype of the Tesla Optimus robot is also on display at the Petersen Museum. This version is the close-to-production look of the Tesla Bot that the company presented at this year’s AI Day.

Petersen Museum also features SpaceX stuff along with Tesla’s EVs and products. A NASA Tesla Model X that took astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the launch pad of the first human flight on SpaceX’s Dragon at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida back in 2020 is also on display. This is an iconic Tesla Model X since NASA has used it to transport astronauts. Some other units are still operational, and the use of Teslas and other EVs is expected to increase at NASA.

Originally published by Hansshow Tesla Accessories.

By @IqtidarAlii.