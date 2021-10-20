How To Watch & Listen To Tesla Q3 Earnings Call — Most Useful Livestream

As always, CleanTechnica will be streaming the quarterly Tesla conference call live later today with all the bells and whistles you have come to expect from our previous livestreams.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly won’t be on the call for the first time in … forever. Nonetheless, we expect many interesting questions and answers. You can find the most popular questions gathered on SAY here. Typically, several of the most popular questions on that platform are answered before Tesla opens up live questions from Wall Street analysts. Some top questions on SAY at the moment are:

When should we expect the first vehicles to be delivered with 4680 cells? Do you still expect to start production of the $25,000 model in 2023? What are the biggest hurdles from now until then? With FSD Beta training data set to explode exponentially as the software is released to wider and wider audience, are there any early takeaways with regards to how quickly versions can iterate and be pushed out? From bi-weekly to weekly? or even daily? Can you provide an update on future model development and how much diversity in your fleet will be necessary to achieve 20m in annual volumes? The best selling cars in the world today only sell slightly over 1m units, so is it possible to achieve 20m units with S/X/Y/3/truck/2? What is the Tesla’s goal for vehicle production capacity for the 4 current factories (Fremont, Shanghai, Austin, and Berlin) by 2024? What is your view on the tightening regulatory environment for FSD with the investigation and broad data request by NHTSA? Some of the recent nominees to NHTSA have been publicly critical of FSD including engaging with short sellers online. How will you manage this environment? Service remains an issue with appointments available weeks, or even months, out. Likewise, Supercharger wait times have become untenable at some locations. What concrete steps is Tesla taking to improve the customer experience in these two key areas? Is Tesla considering any other ideas (other than FSD) with real world AI that can bring additional software revenue to Tesla? If not, can Tesla consider building interesting games around FSD data? How has FSD take rate changed since introduction of Monthly Subscription? Are there any plans to increase FSD pricing as wider release becomes imminent? Can Tesla allow for FSD to be transferred to another vehicle at a fee? (Something less than the 10k)? Early adopters are paying the price if they want to upgrade their vehicle. You lose the value on the trade in and now have to buy in at the now higher cost.

