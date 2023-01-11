Gogoro Batteries Power 90% of Taiwan’s Electric Scooters

Best known for the compact battery-swap vending machines placed outside of convenience stores and take-out shops, Gogoro is leading the charge for electric scooter sales in Taiwan — but that’s not the biggest news. According to the Taiwanese government’s recently released 2022 statistics on scooter sales, Gogoro Network batteries powered five of the top six electric scooter manufacturers!

The good news doesn’t stop there. The same report shows that electric scooter penetration in the Taiwanese market increased to 12 percent in 2022, up significantly from two years ago and replacing several thousand 2-stroke gas and oil-burning bikes.

For their part, the Gogoro team is excited to be taking a leadership role when it comes to high-speed battery swaps and electric vehicle recharging. “We are proud of the progress Gogoro and its partners are making to lead Taiwan into a smarter and cleaner future. With five out of the top six electric scooter makers using Gogoro Network battery swapping, [we are] powering 90% of all electric scooters in Taiwan and there are now more Gogoro Network battery swapping locations than gas stations across Taiwan’s major cities,” said Horace Luke, founder, and CEO of Gogoro. “Consumers and governments are demanding cleaner and smarter transportation choices for cities like never before and with Gogoro’s technology, partners and experience we are well positioned to meet their needs.”

The Gogoro Network claims to more than 524,000 moped riders, globally, and has more than 1.1 million smart batteries in circulation through its network of more than 12,000 battery swapping “GoStations” spread out over its 2,500 partner locations. The company says its nearly 400,000 daily battery swaps and more than 370 million total battery swaps to date have saved more than 250,000 tons of CO2 since it launched — and, if you’ve ever spent time behind a 2-stroke moped, you know that’s probably conservative!

You can read more about the brand and its battery-swap deals by clicking here.

Source | Images: Gogoro.