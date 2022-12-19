Gogoro Expands Scooter Swap Network Into The Phillipines

We’ve written about Gogoro in the past about how amazing its battery swap system is for electric scooters and motorcycles. With this company, you don’t have to worry about finding a power plug as seen in this short video. Gogoro’s innovative Taiwan-based batteries can simply be dropped off at a charging station or (if you’re feeling really strong that day) taken up to your apartment. Here’s a video with the battery swap station in action:

Not only is charging a scooter just as fast as putting gas in a motorcycle, but it’s more convenient. Plus, the scooters have enough power to get you where you need to go quickly. They’re no slouches!

This whole system started out in 2011. Gogoro’s founders had a vision to make cities more sustainable through smarter urban energy solutions. Gogoro’s battery swapping and vehicle platforms provide a long-term ecosystem for new approaches to urban mobility that are smart, proven, and sustainable. Gogoro’s ecosystem is propped up by the Gogoro Network, which is an open battery swapping platform. The selling point of this new generation of swappable batteries is that it promises to be safe and easy-to-use for riders, businesses, and communities.

While we haven’t seen it in the United States, it’s a big deal. More than 520,000 riders and nearly 11,000 battery swapping GoStations at over 2,260 locations rely on Gogoro Network for their transportation needs. The network handles more than 370,000 daily battery swaps with more than 360 million total battery swaps to date. And, that’s before the company started expanding out of Taiwan.

A couple weeks ago, Gogoro, 917Ventures, and Ayala Corporation have created a partnership with the focus of introducing environmentally friendly vehicles as an alternative to gas-powered cars for the last mile delivery industry.

“Gogoro is honored to have the support of the Philippine’s Department of Energy (DOE) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to kick start this new smart mobility movement in Manila that utilizes Gogoro’s intelligent battery swapping, a new generation of EV refueling,” said Horace Luke, founder, and CEO of Gogoro. “Through our collaboration with Globe, 917Ventures and Ayala Corporation, we plan to unlock incredible environmental and sustainability benefits and introduce new smart mobility efficiencies for businesses by improving how they manage their fleets and deliveries.”

In Q1 2023, the companies will launch a two-wheel battery swapping pilot in Manila using Gogoro’s industry leading battery swapping and Smartscooters. The Smartscooters are powered by Gogoro’s Swap & Go battery swapping platform that uses distributed batterieswapping stations to enable fast and convenient swaps of used batteries for new ones. This is expected to not only provide riders with full power within seconds, but also act as an eco-friendly alternative to fossil fuel-powered vehicles currently relied on by the logistics industry.

“We are committed to helping solve the climate crisis by introducing Gogoro to logistics businesses, helping them in their sustainability efforts. In addition, the Swap & Go technology will enable riders to be fully charged in just seconds and therefore eliminate the need for parking spots. Hopefully, this technology will encourage more Filipinos to switch to EV,” said Vince Yamat, Managing Director of 917Ventures.

Featured image provided by Gogoro.