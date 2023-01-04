Connect with us

BYD Hits Nearly 1 Million BEV Sales In 2022

BYD has released its December and full-year 2022 sales numbers, and they are massive. As reported just yesterday, through November, BYD was the #1 automaker globally for plugin vehicle sales (by far) and was the #2 automaker for pure EV (BEV) sales, only trailing Tesla. But record monthly figures just came in yet again for the month of December and pushed BYD to new heights.

BYD Song Plus, courtesy of BYD.

Overall, in 2022, BYD sold 911,140 pure electric vehicles. Tesla was the first automaker to surpass 1 million BEV sales in a year, scoring 1.31 million sales in 2022, but BYD is not that far behind and will surely be the second automaker to do so.

Looking at all plugin vehicles, which are now the only vehicles BYD produces, the company had 1,863,494 sales in 2022. Crunching the numbers, that means 49% of BYD’s 2022 “new energy vehicle” (NEV) sales were BEV sales.

BYD’s NEV sales were up 209% in 2022, and its BEV sales were up 184%. That’s quite a year for BYD!

In the month of December alone, BYD sold 235,197 plugin vehicles, a new monthly record for the company. That was also the 4th month in a row in which BYD sold more than 200,000 plugin vehicles. If you multiply the December total by 12, a crude way of extrapolating an annual forecast for 2023, you get 2.82 million sales. If you assume 50% are BEV sales, you get 1.41 million sales — a bit more than Tesla delivered in 2022.

Naturally, with such strong growth, many older models have seen big growth in their monthly sales, and new models have arrived on the scene in force. Here are highlights from BYD’s various models:

  • BYD Song: 22,449 sales in January, 70,079 sales in December
  • BYD Han: 12,780 sales in January, 30,043 sales in December
  • BYD Yuan: 8,596 sales in January, 29,468 sales in December
  • BYD Dolphin: 10,602 sales in January, 26,074 sales in December
  • BYD Qin: 26,542 sales in January, 26,206 sales in December
  • BYD Tang: 9,060 sales in January, 20,165 sales in December
  • BYD Seal: 0 sales in January, 15,378 sales in December
  • BYD Destroyer 05: 0 sales in January, 6,107 sales in December
  • BYD Frigate 07: 0 sales in January, 1,805 sales in December

For more details, see our monthly China EV sales reports or this Chinese news report.

 
