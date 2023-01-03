Top EV Brands In The World

We’ve looked at the top EV models in the world and the OEMs that are selling the most plugin vehicles and full electric vehicles. Now let’s look at which brands are top EV sellers.

The Rise and Rise of BYD

In November, BYD’s record streak continued, scoring over 226,000 registrations, its ninth record score in a row. Despite ending the month in second, runner-up Tesla can’t really complain, because it had its best off-peak month ever, with 156,000 units registered. Expect both to have a record month in December, the only question being: how high will they go?

Top Brands for EV Sales Globally | November

Down from the rarefied stratosphere where BYD and Tesla live, Volkswagen managed to overcome the SGMW joint venture, thus securing the last place on the November podium. With BMW hitting a record 41,000 registrations last month, thanks to the production ramp up of the i4 and iX BEVs as well as a demand peak from its PHEV lineup, the Bavarian make also surpassed SGMW, dropping the joint venture to 5th.

Records Shattering in China (and Elsewhere)

Beyond the top positions, we had five record performances, three of them coming from Chinese OEMs. In #9, we have SAIC benefitting from several positive results in its (extensive) lineup, with the highlight being the small Roewe Clever EV (8,100 units). The Shanghai make had a record 26,316 registrations and could reach some 30,000 units in December.

In #17, Li Auto scored 15,034 registrations. With its L9 land yacht and L8 slightly smaller land yacht, the startup company is expecting to score a new record in December. (Over 20,000 registrations?) The automaker is looking to expand its sales significantly in 2023, thanks to its slightly-smaller-than-the-L8-but-still-big L7 and small (as in, midsized …) L6.

In #19, there’s NIO taking profit from the success of its sedan lineup. Expect the midsize ET5 sedan production to ramp up in December, allowing the media-friendly startup to pull another record month in the last stage of the race.

This time, legacy OEMs also had brilliant results, like the record performance of #13 Audi, which had 20,425 registrations thanks to the continued success of the big e-tron and Q4 e-tron (6,812 units). Expect both models to ramp up production in coming months, helping the German brand to remain relevant in 2023.

Another great performance came from Ford. The Dearborn make delivered a record 15,992 registrations in November, partly thanks to peak demand for the Ford Kuga PHEV in Germany. But the truth is that the Blue Oval make has a significant order backlog for the Mustang Mach-E, so even when the Ford Escape/Kuga PHEV will be down, in the start of 2023, the sporty midsize crossover will allow it to continue competing for a top 20 position.

Volvo didn’t have a record month, but with 23,364 registrations, it was just 142 units short of its record month, set in December 2021. Expect the Swedish brand to score a new record month in December, thanks to the recent production ramp-up of its BEV models.

Top Brands for EV Sales Globally | January–November

In the year-to-date (YTD) table, the top two position holders are in a different galaxy, but by now, it is certain that BYD will be this year’s winner of the manufacturer title. BYD has a 400,000+ unit lead.

Below BYD and Tesla, the SGMW joint venture is comfortable in 3rd and shouldn’t be bothered until the end of the year by 4th placed Volkswagen.

The positions in the first half of the table are more or less stettled, but things remain interesting in the lower half:

A rising Changan, up two spots this month to #12, is looking to jump a few more positions in the last stage of the race, with #10 Kia and #11 Hyundai being the prime candidates to lose a spot to the Chinese make.

#13 Geely is also aiming to surpass the Korean brands in December, but in this case, things look less certain, as Geely recently failed to ramp up deliveries.

On the other hand, Volvo was up one spot in November, to #15, with the Swede hoping to discuss the 14th position with Dongfeng.

In the last positions on the table, both #18 Ford and #19 Peugeot have surpassed a losing Great Wall, now in #20.

Just outside the table, a rising Li Auto is looking to profit from another record result in December and surpass a slowing Great Wall in the final stage.

