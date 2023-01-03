Connect with us

Top 5 Automakers For Electric Vehicle Sales Globally

It’s 2023, but we’re still aggregating sales data from the various automakers at the end of 2022. The picture of who will win the annual competition is forming clearly. Let’s look at electric vehicle registrations by OEM.

Top 5 Automakers For Plugin Vehicle Sales Globally

To start, we’ll look at full electrics (BEVs) plus plugin hybrids (PHEVs). BYD continued its irresistible rise in November, up to 18.4%, 0.4% share higher than in October. Tesla also increased its share, in this case by 0.2% to 13%. Comparing these results with what was happening a year ago, though, BYD increased its share by 9 points and Tesla lost 1% share.

Third placed Volkswagen Group remained stable at 8%, while #4 SAIC lost 0.2% share, dropping to 7.4%. Comparing year over year (YoY), though, both lost significant market share, with the German conglomerate dropping by 4% and the Shanghai-based OEM by 3%.

In 5th position, Geely–Volvo consolidated its position, increasing 0.1% share compared to the previous month, to 5.9%. At the same time, it saw its most direct competitors lose share — #7 Hyundai–Kia was at 4.7%, down from 5.2% in the previous month, and #6 Stellantis was also at 4.7%, down from 4.8% in October. Interestingly, these two switched positions once again, with Stellantis now holding the upper hand.

Top 5 Automakers For BEV Sales Globally

Limiting OEM registrations to just BEVs, leader Tesla now holds 18.1% share, against 18.5% share in October. BYD kept its spot in second place, with 12.7% share, up from 11.9% in the end of Q3. Expect these OEMs to end the year with 18.3% (Tesla) and 13.1% (BYD).

Comparing YoY, Tesla lost 3% share and BYD won 4%. If these trends continue, we could see BYD surpass Tesla in the BEV league around the 3rd quarter of next year.

SAIC remained in 3rd, but has lost share (9.6% now, down from 9.8% at the end of October), but it still has 4th placed Volkswagen Group at a safe distance (7.5%, up from 7.4% at the end of Q3).

A sliding Hyundai–Kia (4.8%, down from 5% in October) lost 5th position to Geely–Volvo, with the Chinese OEM now at 5.1%, up from 4.8% in Q3.

With the #7 GAC far behind, at just 4%, the top positions are well defined this year. The question now is … what about 2023? Do you expect any surprise in the next top 5?

 
Written By

Always interested in the auto industry, particularly in electric cars, Jose has been overviewed the sales evolution of plug-ins on the EV Sales blog, allowing him to gain an expert view on where EVs are right now and where they are headed in the future. The EV Sales blog has become a go-to source for people interested in electric car sales around the world. Extending that work and expertise, Jose is also market analyst on EV-Volumes and works with the European Alternative Fuels Observatory on EV sales matters.

