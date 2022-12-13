Connect with us

Image courtesy of Brandan Boggs

2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD Review (w/ Video)

By Brandan Boggs

With the introduction of the E-GMP Platform, Kia is planning on introducing a handful of new electric vehicles over the next few years, starting with the 2022 Kia EV6. We recently had the opportunity to review the 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD, and if this is any indication of the technology that Kia is about to unleash within the EV space, the company is off to a great start!

For the 2022 model year, the Kia EV6 started at $41,400 and introduced a handful of trims that offered unique exterior designs, interior options, drivetrains, and battery sizes. Kia has since changed the trims that are available and the starting pricing for the 2023 model year, but the 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line still offers a lot of value. Our tester has an MSRP of $51,700. It also has the optional upgrade of Matte Steel Grey exterior paint.

The Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD includes a 77.4 kWh battery pack, which offers up to 800V charging capabilities. This allows the Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD at a Green Level 7 (CCS — 350 kW) charging station, in the right conditions, to charge from 10% to 80% in around 18 minutes. Range figures are better for the rear-wheel drive versions of the Kia EV6, with a total estimated driving range of 310 miles.

Image courtesy of Brandan Boggs

On the interior, the EV6 has a great amount of tech that comes standard. However, there are a few optional packages that Kia offers. For starters, dual 12.3” digital driving display gauge and infotainment screens are standard. They offer a crisp and clean readout for the driver. However, we did notice that the steering wheel blocks some of the readout, depending on how it’s positioned. A heads-up display is also offered on the EV6, which provides a readout of speed, directions, and safety information.

The front seats are comfortable. However, with the powered sunroof found in the EV6 GT-Line trims, headroom is limited for taller drivers. Another cool feature of the interior is ambient lighting found on higher trims that stretches across the dashboard and into the door panels. This offers a fun way to customize the interior of the EV6.

Image courtesy of Brandan Boggs

How is the Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD to drive? We’ll save that portion for the video, which you can check out here.

A big thank you to Kia America for giving us this opportunity to review the 2022 Kia EV6 GT-line RWD.

Tyler Boggs is a Cleveland-based electric vehicle automotive enthusiast. He has always been fascinated with cars and electric vehicles from an early age. He is a former BMW Product Genius from his days in college and is currently a UX Designer/Researcher who is utilizing research, strategy, & design to help identify opportunities to educate the masses on EV adoption. He also has a number of years of HPDE and AutoX experience as well which is what truly sparked his enthusiasm for the automotive industry. Tyler works with his husband, Brandan to produce fun, educational, and snack-sized content for both Everyday EV and CleanTechnica.

