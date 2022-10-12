The Aptera Gamma — CleanTechnica Video Walkthrough

We live in an exciting time of our world. We are pushing technology to the limits, especially when it comes to technology within new electric vehicles. One of the most exciting upcoming electric vehicles for many of us is the Aptera, and I recently had a chance to checkout the Gamma prototype at Fully Charged Live.

One very exciting and unique feature of the Aptera is how Aptera is engineering and designing the vehicle with solar panels to keep the vehicle charged while stationary or while driving. When the Aptera goes into production, it will be one of the most efficient and longest range EVs we have on the market today, with Aptera looking for up to 1,000 miles of EV range with its largest battery pack.

With a starting price of $25,900 before EV incentives for 250 miles of range, Aptera is looking to make it affordable to drive a solar electric vehicle. The exterior is very eye catching, which we tried to show us well as possible in the video. Aptera has this vehicle classified as an “auto-cycle” rather than a typical car.

It’s great that Aptera is offering many configurations for the Aptera for color, battery pack size, how many panels have solar, and if you want front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. An interesting approach to the Aptera is the fact that the company is looking to utilize Tesla’s proprietary connector for charging, which would be convenient with all of the Tesla Destination chargers and Superchargers across the country.

The interior of the Aptera is still in prototype phase, but I had a chance to sit inside of the Aptera as well. Aptera is looking to utilize recycled and hemp-like materials. For this prototype, the seats and all materials felt very nice and as expected. I was not able to test the infotainment screens for the driver or center display, but I look forward to testing those Andromeda’s Central Infotainment Displays later on.

I really appreciated the fact that this Aptera offers a huge 25 cu. ft. of storage space in the trunk area, and you can even purchase a tent to camp in the back of your Aptera! Plenty of storage and practicality for all of the Aptera’s adventurous trips.

With Aptera making huge strides in testing, engineering, and developing solar PV for the Aptera Gamma, will this be the vehicle of the future? Click here or watch to via the embedded player below to check out our video walkthrough of the Aptera Gamma and to find out more of my initial impressions of the Aptera!