Kia EV6 Wins Winter Vehicle Award

The hot new Kia EV6 has won an award I wasn’t aware even existed. The New England Motor Press Association awarded the EV6 with the title of “2022 Winter Vehicle Award For Best Electric Vehicle.” My first thought was, “does the EV6 really have any advantages over other EVs in winter weather?” And, “how much testing was actually done to come up with this niche award?”

Well, I didn’t find any clear answer to #1, but the New England Motor Press Association (NEMPA) did indeed do a lot of EV6 driving in winter weather. “EV6 was chosen by a cohort of more than 50 working journalists in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont,” a press release from Kia states. “The EV6 earned the award following extensive, year-round product testing by seasoned NEMPA members in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Following days of testing in October and February, including a multi-vehicle test, NEMPA members vote to determine the winners in each category.”

In other words, the EV6 earned it. Aside from mention of a heat pump that “scavenges waste heat from the car’s coolant system,” I didn’t see any detailed hint at why the EV6 won. I headed over to the NEMPA website to try to find some answers there and I discovered that the website is … a bit old school, and doesn’t have any info up about this year’s award winner. Kia says that its EV was selected “for its seasonal durability, engineering excellence, and expressive design,” but that’s about as vague and fluffy as it gets. A Winter Mode and the aforementioned heat pump alongside all-wheel drive are reportedly what gave the car its win.

I’m sure the car is cozy in winter weather when the heat is on and the charging system works fine. I fully believe that the NEMPA journalists who voted for the EV6 voted for it genuinely, but without some standout winter features, the main reason I assume they picked the EV6 is because it’s simply a great freakin’ vehicle.

The EV6 is starting to pop up in my area, and my does it look cool! It’s definitely one of my favorite looking cars now. I think the size/class of the vehicle is also perfect for many buyers, and it has all the modern features a buyer can want. Among new 2022 models, I might well vote for the EV6 myself, whether for winter driving, summer driving in Florida, or just “best hot new vehicle.” In our quick review of the EV6, Rodney Watkins says, “Is this really a Kia? I must admit that I too shared in this surprise when I first approached the vehicle. Such awe continues into the interior, where you are almost convinced you’re entering a Porsche or Tesla. Kia did a great job of creating a sensible blend of digital enjoyment and luxury relaxation through plush leather massage seats, dual 12.3-inch screens, and a combination of physical knobs and haptic buttons.” It’s a nice vehicle.

“Kia’s new logo sums up its new EV6,” says Clifford Atiyeh, Vice President, NEMPA. “It’s a clean-sheet design that lives in the present and promises an exciting future. The EV6 is a fast electric car that looks like a spaceship, but it’s also practical for all seasons. Kia’s Winter Mode helps maintain the battery’s performance in cold weather while the heat pump is more efficient than resistive heaters. The all-wheel drive system varies torque almost instantly. These features are critical for New England drivers who need to maximize range and performance in the coldest conditions.”

More than 7,000 units of the EV6 were sold last quarter in the United States, and 12,568 were sold in the first half of the year. It was the 7th best selling electric vehicle in the first half of 2022, and the third best selling non-Tesla. That’s just the beginning. I expect big things for the EV6.

Final note: I’m aware that the picture at the top doesn’t seem to imply the car is driving in winter weather.