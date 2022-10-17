Connect with us

Jeep Details Its First EV, the Adorably Rugged Avenger

Paris Surprise: Electric Jeep Avenger 4×4 Concept Debuts

Jeep’s latest forbidden fruit is its tastiest concept yet!

Stellantis surprised Paris show-goers with a first-ever official look at the electric Jeep Avenger crossover. The sporty little SUV is packed with traditional “Jeep” styling cues and gets a great-looking off-road stance courtesy of aggressively knobby AT tires that pack the new car’s wheel wells … but don’t fall in love with it just yet: it’s not coming to the US.

The Global Jeep

The Avenger is Jeep's first fully electric model. It is even smaller than the subcompact Renegade and will be sold only in Europe.

Jeep Avenger EV; courtesy Stellantis.

Under Stellantis’ stewardship, Jeep is becoming a truly global brand with global aspirations. As such, it makes sense for the iconic brand to develop vehicles for specific markets — and, in this case, that market is Europe.

Don’t fret, fellow Americans. We’ll be getting the Bronco-bustin’ Jeep Recon EV as a 2024 model, and the next all-electric Wrangler promises to be an absolute beast, if the 0-60 MPH in 2.0 second Magneto concept is to be believed. As such, we can afford to celebrate our European friends’ good fortune. Let’s see what they get!

At the Avenger’s core is the new, STLA 400-volt electrical system that sends power to a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain. Specs for the 4×4 concept shown here are being held close to the chest for some reason, but the front-drive Avenger EV, with a single motor, offers drivers 154 HP and 192 lb-ft of TQ — so 308 HP seems like a fair enough assumption. The 2WD Avenger’s li-ion battery pack is said to take the battery from 20 to 80 percent in approximately 24 minutes, with reports of a 249 mile range on the European cycle.

That EV tech is good, of course — but it’s the Jeepiness of the Avenger that makes it newsworthy. “Externally, the 4×4 Concept features tow hooks, wider fenders and track, and is equipped with larger, exposed and more aggressive tires,” reads the official Stellantis press release. “To further enhance the capability of the Jeep Avenger, the approach angle has been improved to 21 degrees, departure angle to 34 degrees and breakover angle to 20 degrees, thanks to the ground clearance which now exceeds 200 mm.”

The Jeep brass on hand in Paris was beaming with pride at the little SUV, and we can’t blame them. “Here in Paris, we have shown that we have a full portfolio of new all-electric 4×4 capable Jeep models just around the corner,” concludes Meunier. “[We continue] with a clear goal in mind: to become the number one electrified SUV brand in the world as we continue our path towards achieving our mission of Zero Emission Freedom.”

Electric Jeep Avenger 4×4 Concept

Jeep’s fully electric Avenger Concept is built for off-roaders with ‘best-in-class’ capabilities

Image courtesy Stellantis.

Source | Images: Stellantis.

 
