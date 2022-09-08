Jeep Unveils 3 New Battery Electric Models (With Video)

On September 8, Stellantis announced three new Jeep battery electric vehicles that will be coming to market soon. Together they will help the parent company transition to selling 100% battery electric passenger vehicles in Europe and 50% passenger car and light duty trucks in the U.S. by end of 2030. Stellantis has committed more than $30 billion to electrification and software development. Its goal is for Jeep to become the leader in electrified SUVs in the global marketplace.

“Today’s news from Jeep brand is yet another example of how our American brands are transforming themselves to support our aggressive decarbonization plans,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “Across our portfolio of 14 beloved brands we are offering exhilarating electrified products as we push to launch an additional 28 all new battery electric vehicles through 2024. We’re confident that our upcoming launches will thrill our customers and keep them loving the great American brands they’ve grown up with.”

Jeep Avenger For Europe

The new Jeep Avenger was created specifically to bring the Jeep experience to customers in Europe, where the roads are a bit narrower than in the US. The Avenger is expected to have a range of 400 kilometers (250 miles) WLTP. It will still retain the usual ruggedness of a Jeep, but in a smaller size. It will be built in Tychy, Poland, next year.

The Jeep Avenger will be built on the Stellantis STLA Small platform, which until now has been reserved for front-wheel-drive vehicles, but the company is emphasizing its off-road capabilities. That implies that the Avenger will eventually be available with dual motors, at least in more upmarket versions. The Jeep Avenger will make its official debut at the Paris Motor Show this fall.

The Jeep Recon

For true off-road enthusiasts who want a zero-emissions vehicle, the Jeep Recon will be the choice, particularly for customers in North America. According to the company, the Recon will be fully capable of taking on serious off-road trails. It is not based on any existing Jeep powered by an internal combustion engine, but has been designed from the ground up as an EV.

According to Christian Meunier, CEO of the Jeep brand, the Recon will be able to take on the notorious Rubicon Trail and reach the end with enough range to drive back to the nearest town to recharge. Reservations will open in early 2023 for customers in North America. The Recon will also be offered in many world markets.

The Jeep Wagoneer S

The third new electric vehicle announced by Stellantis is called the Wagoneer S, which is expected to be revealed in 2023. It also is targeted primarily at North American customers but will be available in global markets as well.

It will have a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain with up to 600 horsepower. It is expected to have a range of 400 miles, thanks to its sleek aerodynamic design, and a 0–60 mph time of 3.5 seconds.

Christian Meunier said, “Today we shared only a glimpse of our new portfolio of all electric SUVs, providing tangible evidence of what is to come in the next 24 months and why we say that 4xe is the new 4×4. This powerful combination of Jeep design, legendary 4×4 capability and electrification will reshape the SUV market, allowing more customers in more countries and in more segments to join us on our path toward Zero Emission Freedom.”

The Takeaway

There’s something a little confusing in the Stellantis press release. It refers to the Wagoneer S as being in the “premium midsize SUV segment.” But it also says, “In the large SUV segment, the Wagoneer models will deliver powertrains that target an estimated 500 miles of combined range.” Combined? Does that not suggest a plug-in hybrid powertrain with an infernal combustion engine?

Some may not be convinced that Stellantis is as fully committed to the EV revolution as some other legacy automakers — Volkswagen comes to mind. But it is talking a good game, and as we say when sipping Veuve Cliquot in CleanTechnica’s solarium with its stunning view of Mount Blanc, any vehicle that gives people the opportunity to drive on electrons instead of molecules is welcome news for fans of the EV revolution.