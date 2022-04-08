Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Jeep: Electric Wrangler Magneto Does 0-60 MPH in 2.0

Are you the type of gearhead who keeps a wish-list of off-road parts on a notepad somewhere? Because Jeep found it.

Published

Jeep has redesigned its all electric Wrangler Magneto concept car with a few subtle upgrades— and a few others that weren’t so subtle. Namely: an updated powertrain with an “electric nitrous” launch control that can blast the electrified off-roader from 0-60 mph in less than 2.0 seconds. (!?)

Jeep Launched the electric Wrangler Magneto “2.0” at this year’s Annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari, along with a number of other concept vehicles designed to “take four-wheeling to the next level and prove why there’s nothing quite like legendary Jeep 4×4 capability,” according to the official Stellantis press release. But, while that kind of talk is usually dismissed easily enough, Jeep doesn’t tend to over-inflate those kinds of claims. One look at the off-road Jeep Wrangler 4xe Hybrid Rubicon concept (below) is enough to give the statement some credibility.

49 MPGe Jeep Wrangler 4xe Concept

Image courtesy Jeep.

Image courtesy Jeep.

Cool as that is, the star of the show was undoubtedly the new Magneto 2.0. The powertrain was “amped up” from last year’s 1.0 version with a custom-built axial flux electric motor that operates up to 5,250 rpm and sends power through a six-speed manual transmission (with the first gear ratio changed from 5.13 to 3.36) for precise control over the systems prodigious power.

The Magneto 2.0 team set their sights on the “strap in and hold on with both hands” end of the performance spectrum, and tuned the Jeep’s powertrain to deliver up to 850 lb-ft. of TQ to the wheels. That’s more than three times the output of last year’s concept, and good enough to positively blast the electric Wrangler from 0-60 in “2.0” seconds (I get it!).

Four lithium-ion battery packs are distributed throughout the chassis for ideal weight balance, and offer a 70 kW/h capacity for what’s probably more than enough range to get you into trouble in the off-off road environment a Jeep like this likely to find itself capable of getting to.

The Magneto powertrain, combined with the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon’s Rock-Trac transfer case, demonstrates “unequaled rock-crawling capability with its instant on-demand torque delivery, a driver-selectable maximum regeneration function … (and a) true, ‘one-pedal’ driving experience.”

Off-road Upgrades

Jeep® electric Wrangler Magneto 2.0 Concept

Image courtesy Jeep.

Jeep upgraded its electric Wrangler Magneto concept with a 12 inch stretch to the wheelbase of the two-door Wrangler body, giving the Magneto 2.0 proportions similar to the “LJ” Wrangler Unlimited from 2004-06. A 3-inch lift kit and 40-inch off-road tires wrapped around a set of 20-inch powdercoated wheels augments the car’s stance. Its list of component upgrades includes a stout, off-road specific chassis setup featuring a Dynatrac 60 Pro-Rock front axle and a massive Pro-Rock Dynatrac 80 rear with a 5.38 gear, front and rear lockers, and a host of other custom driveshaft and an off-road suspension bits. Custom, lightweight bumpers replace the factory units, front and rear. Carbon-fiber wheel flares, front and rear, cover the extra-wide tires.

And, if you can make sense of any of that, you already know you want one. If you can’t, well— head on down to the comments section at the bottom of the page and let us know what you need clarity on. We’ll be happy to answer.

 

Source | Images: Jeep.

 

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Tesla powered Jaguar Tesla powered Jaguar

Cars

Air Rider: Tesla-Powered 1950 Jaguar Mark V

Not quite a rat rod, but not quite clean, either. Matt's electric Jag is one of a kind!

4 days ago
Whether hauling snowmobiles to the cabin in the dead of winter or the pontoon to the lake in the dogdays of summer, the 2022 F-150® Lightning™ is tested to have customers covered. To help prove it, Ford engineers took the first all-electric F-Series to two of America’s toughest real-world towing routes during development – Davis Dam in the summer and TFLTruck’s Ike Gauntlet™ in the winter. Whether hauling snowmobiles to the cabin in the dead of winter or the pontoon to the lake in the dogdays of summer, the 2022 F-150® Lightning™ is tested to have customers covered. To help prove it, Ford engineers took the first all-electric F-Series to two of America’s toughest real-world towing routes during development – Davis Dam in the summer and TFLTruck’s Ike Gauntlet™ in the winter.

Cars

Cool Running: F-150 Lightning Faces Ultimate Cold-weather Torture Test

How much will the coldest Colorado night in 123 years impact the Ford F-150 Lightning's towing capability? Find out.

5 days ago
Volkswagen ID.4 relaxing green space Volkswagen ID.4 relaxing green space

Clean Transport

2035 Clean Car Deadline Gains Momentum With German Support

Coalition government rules out loophole for e-fuels in EU car CO2 targets: Clean Car Deadline Gains Momentum

April 1, 2022
Lotus Eletre Hyper SUV Lotus Eletre Hyper SUV

Cars

First-ever Electric Lotus Eletre is a 600 HP ‘Hyper SUV’

Stunnig good looks, 0-60 in under 3 seconds, and more than 350 miles of all-electric range? Yes, please!

March 31, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.