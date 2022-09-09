BYD’s Order Backlog: ~700,000 Vehicles

I recently wrote about Tesla’s rather enormous order backlog — estimated to be ~457,000 vehicles. Since then, I’ve seen coverage of BYD’s estimated order backlog, and it’s even bigger. According to CnEVPost, BYD’s order backlog has reached around 700,000 vehicles. BYD CEO Wang Chuanfu reportedly informed local reporters of the figure.

Note that this is on the back of rising sales. As recently reported, BYD delivered nearly 175,000 vehicles to customers in August — 82,678 full electrics and 91,299 plugin hybrids.

While deliveries were booming, covid-related societal shutdowns and extreme heat have slowed things down a bit in recent weeks and months. So, they could certainly be higher, and the growing order backlog shows that as well. BYD’s goal in order to solve this rather enjoyable problem is to get up to 280,000 vehicle deliveries a month by the end of 2022! That is quite an increase in production and delivery capacity in a short timeframe.

In order to help increase production, BYD announced that it plans to open a new factory in Thailand.

As our monthly China EV sales reports show, BYD is the clear, dominant market leader, owning about 28% of the overall passenger plugin vehicle market. But BYD is not satisfied to sit at home in China. It is also expanding across the globe. It is launching EV sales arms in Denmark, Cambodia, Australia, Japan, Germany, Sweden, and surely many other places. Get ready, there’s about to be a tsunami of BYD EV sales!

