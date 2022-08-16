BYD Partners with Nic. Christiansen Group for New Energy Passenger Vehicles In Denmark

Denmark is BYD’s latest market in Europe! BYD has appointed the Nic. Christiansen Group as a national dealer for its electric passenger vehicles in Denmark. This is quite significant, as it is the first time BYD electric passenger vehicles have entered the Danish automotive market, marking the start of a new era in e-mobility. BYD is ramping up production of its revolutionary Blade Battery and battery-electric vehicles, allowing it to enter more markets at is strives to take electric mobility to the world.

The Nic. Christiansen Group is a well-established and trusted automotive business in Denmark, with a network of dealerships throughout the country. Through these facilities, it will provide comprehensive national distribution, sales and service support to BYD passenger vehicle customers in Denmark, as well as offering online resources. The first pioneering BYD store will open this autumn in Copenhagen where customers will be able to experience and test drive BYD models. A website for the Danish market will be launched in late August.

BYD has made collaboration with local partners fundamental to its approach. This will help in delivering high levels of localized customer service and knowledgeable product support. The dealer partner cooperation with Nic. Christiansen Group mirrors other recent announcements about BYD passenger cars entering new markets in Europe and other markets. In Thailand, BYD has partnered with REVER Automotive. In the Netherlands, BYD has partnered with Louwman. In Sweden, BYD has partnered with Hedin Mobility Group and its flagship store will open in Stockholm in October.

BYD has provided more than 2 million new energy passenger cars to customers worldwide. All BYD passenger cars benefit from the ultra-safe Blade Battery, a ground-breaking development for the EV industry, along with advanced technology for optimum safety, range and performance.

Nic. Christiansen Group, established over 50 years ago, is a leading name in the Scandinavian automotive industry, with extensive experience in distribution and retail. The company is well-known for its association with many recognized automotive brands, and now adds BYD to its portfolio. With a forward-thinking ethos, BYD and Nic. Christiansen Group, are well-suited to advance e-mobility in Denmark.

Michael Shu, General Manager and Managing Director for BYD Europe, said: “It’s a great pleasure to partner with Nic Christiansen Group as we introduce our market-leading technology and some of our latest electric passenger vehicles to customers in Denmark. Customer service and product satisfaction is always our priority, and BYD values local partnerships to give customers high levels of localised sales and service support. I do believe that with combination of BYD’s cutting-edge technology and Nic. Christiansen Group’s local knowledge and experience, we will achieve our shared vision of accelerating electrification in Denmark.”

Niels Vrist Bertelsen, CEO of Nic. Christiansen Group, said: “We have the experience and the resources to lift BYD into the Danish market. The market is ready for a brand with BYD’s range and quality. I am convinced that our wish to be a Scandinavian key player in the car market, along with the mutual desire from BYD, makes us a good match, starting an effective long-term commitment to our markets.”