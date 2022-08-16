BYD Launches The Atto 3 In Cambodia!

BYD is taking electric vehicles to the world! To enable this global push, BYD has been ramping up production of its revolutionary Blade battery as well as the production on several new models based on its new e-platform 3.0. BYD recently hit 2 million plug-in vehicle sales.

Through smart partnerships with local firms, BYD is taking electric vehicles to Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and India. BYD has been in India for a while. BYD recently partnered with REVER Automotive in Thailand, an important market in the region. BYD is now also bringing the ATTO 3 to the Singapore market. The ATTO 3, an affordable small SUV built on BYD’s e-platform 3.0, should be a big hit in those markets. BYD also recently announced that since the start of this year, 1200 BYD Yuan Pro EVs have so far been delivered to Costa Rica, a new record for BYD sales in Latin America. In Africa, one can buy BYD vehicles in Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ghana, and other places.

It’s really great to see that BYD is bringing all-electric vehicles to South America, Central America, Africa, and several Asian countries. BYD has also announced that it will bringing its electric vehicles to the Netherlands, Sweden, and other places in Europe. BYD has shown that it is willing and is ready to offer its affordable electric vehicles in emerging markets where other EV brands are not yet ready or willing to get into at the moment. In another boost for the global e-mobility market, this past weekend, BYD launched the ATTO 3 in Cambodia!

The work that BYD is doing should really be commended. Every new electric vehicle helps eat into the market share of conventional ICE vehicles, and we need as many EVs as we can get to reach all markets as soon as practically possible.

Here are some specs of the ATTO 3. This affordable small SUV is known as the BYD Yuan Plus in China and the ATTO 3 in international markets such as Japan, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, and now Cambodia.

150 kW and 310 N.m of torque motor

Max speed of 160 km/h

BYD Blade Battery with a capacity of 50.12 kWh (LFP)

Range of 320 km (WLTP)

The ATTO 3 also has a long range version with a 60.48 kWh battery.

Here is a video of the BYD Yuan Plus in China

BYD has been doing amazing work taking electric buses to all corners of the world, making a small dent on oil demand. Electrifying public transport systems such as buses will help take electric mobility to more people around the world. Cars also play an important role in society and these too need to be electrified as soon as practically possible in all part of the world.