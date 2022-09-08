Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
BYD Electric Vehicle Launch
The electric BYD RHD SUV before the public arrived. Photo by David Waterworth

Cars

BYD Announces New Electric Car Factory In Thailand

BYD has announced it will build an electric car factory in Thailand to serve the southeast Asia market as well as Australia.

Published

BYD announced this week that it plans to build a factory in Thailand that will manufacture electric cars for the southeast Asia market. BYD will work together with WHA Group, the largest industrial developer in Thailand, to build a half billion dollar factory on 96 hectares (237 acres) of land in the eastern province of Rayong, according to a report by Reuters. The company expects to build 150,000 electric passenger cars at the new Thai factory starting in 2024. The plans for the new factory were approved by the Thailand Board of Investment last month.

Thailand is the second largest economy in southeast Asia and is a regional auto production and export base for many automakers, including Toyota and Honda. The government has recently begun offering tax credits and subsidies to attract EV makers and stimulate demand.

BYD has more than 30 factories around the world, including the United States, Japan, Canada, Brazil, Hungary, and India, but they are primarily focused on producing trucks and buses. The new factory will be the first for passenger cars outside China.

At a press briefing this week, Liu Xueliang, BYD’s general manager Asia-Pacific sales, said the Thai factory will start by producing the Atto 3 battery electric SUV. The company is also considering manufacturing batteries and other auto parts in Thailand if demand warrants. The Thai government wants electric vehicle production to reach about 700,000 by 2030, or 30% of its total auto manufacturing, according to Reuters.

BYD says the Atto 3 is the first SUV built on BYD’s e-platform 3.0, specially designed for high-performance electric vehicles with four significant advantages: intelligence, efficiency, safety, and aesthetics. The platform improves EV safety and battery performance as well as optimizes the driving experience. It creates a new generation of smart electric vehicles that are more efficient and safer. The Atto 3 uses BYD’s Blade battery technology and is already being marketed in Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and India. There are plans to export it to Europe as well.

BYD Eyes Australian Market

BYD Atto 3, image courtesy of BYD.

Reuters says BYD intends to sell 10,000 passenger cars produced at the new factory to customers in Thailand and export the rest to other markets, primarily in southeast Asia. At this week’s press conference, Liu Xueliang said the Atto 3 can be specially configured for the Australian market. One of the most popular vehicles in Australia, the Ford Ranger, is manufactured in Thailand.

The Driven reports that deliveries of the Atto 3 have already begun in many parts of Australia. The first cars were delivered to customers in Queensland this week. At the BYD Experience Center in South Australia, customers can view the Atto 3 up close and personal. Deliveries are expected to begin in that state and in neighboring Victoria soon.

CleanTechnica’s David Waterworth says ordering an Atto 3 in Australia is as easy as ordering take-out food. Everything is done seamlessly online and the wait for delivery is about 3 months at present. BYD is allocating 1500 cars a month to customers in Australia, but with the new government of Anthony Albanese taking a much more favorable approach to the EV revolution than former PM Scott Morrison, orders for electric vehicles Down Under could increase dramatically in coming months.

The Atto 3 is priced at AUD 44,990 to 47,990 (US $32,350 to $34,500), making it significantly more affordable than any models currently available from Tesla. Elon, please take heed.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his home in Florida or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

BYD Sells 82,678 BEVs in August!

BYD continues to sell more and more electric vehicles. This week it released its August sales — only on Twitter, it seems — and...

21 hours ago

Cars

BYD Sells More Plugin Vehicles Than Tesla, But Tesla Makes ~11 Times More Profit

BYD is the only automaker that sells more plugin vehicles worldwide than Tesla (and a bit fewer full electrics). It’s also basically the only...

2 days ago

Cars

Electric Vehicles = 10% of New Vehicle Sales Globally!

And 14% of new vehicles sold across the world have a plug.

August 28, 2022

Cars

China Electric Car Sales — 28% Share Of Auto Sales In July!

Plugin vehicles continue to be all the rage in the Chinese auto market. Plugins got back into the fast lane in July, growing 112%...

August 24, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.