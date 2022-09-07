Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
X-Shore 1 Cuts Electric Boating Costs

Boats

X Shore Launches Smaller, More Accessible Electric Boat

A smaller, cheaper Tesla for the sea.

Published

X Shore is launching a new, more affordable electric boat that’s built using the same smart technology, sustainable methods, and clean, Scandinavian design as the award-winning Eelex 8000, and represents the first new product from the Swedish boat yard since the firm’s acquisition of battery firm Kreisel Electric back in February.

The new, smaller X Shore 1 is set to enter the market wearing a much more attractive $139,000 price tag, which the brand believes will generate even more interest in e-boating.

“In order to bring electric boating to the largest possible audience, it is essential we bring to market a range of models and options to satisfy the different needs and desires of the global boating community,” says CEO, Jenny Keisu. “Crucially, the  -Shore 1 enters the market at a remarkably low price point, as we must make electric boating competitive with fossil-fuel boats to speed up the transition. Just as importantly, by launching the 1, X Shore is hoping to encourage a new generation of boat owners, and show them that electric boating is not just the future, but the present.”

The new “1” is priced to be about a third of the price of some competitors’ high-performance electric boat offerings, “whilst not compromising on performance or operational capabilities,” according to the press release.

X Shore 1 Open Electric Boat

Image courtesy X Shore.

The 1 will be built at the company’s existing boatyard in Nyköping, Sweden, and will be available in two configurations: Top (at top) and Open (above). Initial deliveries to customers in the second quarter of 2023, and can be ordered via selected partners and on the company’s website.

You can watch X Shore’s “Shhh” release video for the new 1, below, and let us know what you think of the new electric tender in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Shhh

Source | Images: X Shore.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Our Niagara Falls, Maid of the Mist Electric Ferry Trip — End of Summer Family Tesla Model 3 Trip

By Ryan Leeper

3 days ago
Vision Marine Smashes the World Record for World’s Fastest Electric Boat Vision Marine Smashes the World Record for World’s Fastest Electric Boat

Boats

Vision Marine Sets Electric Speed Record

With a 109 MPH top speed run at last weekend's Lake of the Ozarks event, no one can ignore electric power boats now!

August 29, 2022
Electric Boat Market to Reach $16.6 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 12.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research Electric Boat Market to Reach $16.6 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 12.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Boats

Electric Boats Will Be A $16.6 Billion Market By 2031

Electric boats are the wave of the future ...

July 19, 2022
Solar Sal 24 Solar Sal 24

Boats

Solar Sal Electric Boat Cruises All Day On Nothing But Sunshine

The Solar Sal 24 is the first solar-powered electric boat approved by the US Coast Guard to carry passengers.

July 12, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.