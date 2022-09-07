X Shore Launches Smaller, More Accessible Electric Boat

X Shore is launching a new, more affordable electric boat that’s built using the same smart technology, sustainable methods, and clean, Scandinavian design as the award-winning Eelex 8000, and represents the first new product from the Swedish boat yard since the firm’s acquisition of battery firm Kreisel Electric back in February.

The new, smaller X Shore 1 is set to enter the market wearing a much more attractive $139,000 price tag, which the brand believes will generate even more interest in e-boating.

“In order to bring electric boating to the largest possible audience, it is essential we bring to market a range of models and options to satisfy the different needs and desires of the global boating community,” says CEO, Jenny Keisu. “Crucially, the -Shore 1 enters the market at a remarkably low price point, as we must make electric boating competitive with fossil-fuel boats to speed up the transition. Just as importantly, by launching the 1, X Shore is hoping to encourage a new generation of boat owners, and show them that electric boating is not just the future, but the present.”

The new “1” is priced to be about a third of the price of some competitors’ high-performance electric boat offerings, “whilst not compromising on performance or operational capabilities,” according to the press release.

X Shore 1 Open Electric Boat

The 1 will be built at the company’s existing boatyard in Nyköping, Sweden, and will be available in two configurations: Top (at top) and Open (above). Initial deliveries to customers in the second quarter of 2023, and can be ordered via selected partners and on the company’s website.

You can watch X Shore’s “Shhh” release video for the new 1, below, and let us know what you think of the new electric tender in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Shhh

Source | Images: X Shore.