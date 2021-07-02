X Shore Electric Boats, The “Tesla Of The Sea,” Gets A Canadian Distributor

Swedish boatbuilders X Shore recently inked a North American distribution deal with Canada’s BCI Marine. That means that prospective Canadian customers can now book a test-drive and/or pre-order the all-electric and connected X Shore Eelex 8000.

So, why should you care? If you’re looking for a unique and exciting offshore experience without the baggage of internal combustion, you could do far worse than the X Shore Eelex 8000. The Eelex promises a range of more than 100 nautical miles, a top speed of 35 knots, and silent, clean operation with a transom design that makes it unlike anything else. I mean, just look at it:

X Shore Innovative Open Transom

“In just one year’s time, BCI Marine is getting one step closer to fulfilling its vision of introducing innovative new boats to Canada,” explains Patrick Hardy, founder of BCI Canada. “We aim to enhance our industry’s image and to revive the unbridled joy of pleasure-boating while remaining mindful of the environment. … it is a great honor for us to offer Canadians premium X Shore boats that will allow them to cruise the many lakes of (our) country onboard eco-friendly cruisers that are pollution free and noiseless.”

X Shore’s new Eelex 8000 is a 26-foot performance cruiser equipped with a 300 HP electric motor and a 120-kWh battery with a cruising speed of 25 knots. The company calls its electric watercraft a “smart” boat, which can be unlocked and powered up using X Shore’s proprietary smartwatch and mobile app that the company has pre-loaded onto a Garmin smartwatch that comes with the boat. X Shore says that, while the remote diagnostics and smart overboard detection enhance the X Shore’s safety, the “killer app” for X Shore owners captains will be an autonomous “autopilot” feature that will allow them to enjoy the surrounding scenery — a view made all the better thanks to X Shore’s silent-running powertrain.

“Considering Canada accounts for 20% of our planet’s natural water reservoirs, we see a huge opportunity for growth in the Canadian market,” explains X Shore CEO, Jenny Keisu. “… particularly as sustainability is a top priority for the country and its citizens.”

I can’t help but agree, especially considering that my first exposure to X Shore was from something of a competitor, Piotr Zin of Zin Boats. Piotr called X Shore “the only other boat company doing something really nice” when we spoke about the Miami boat show. Endorsements don’t come much better than that, do they? That’s my take, anyway. Scroll on down to the comments section and let us know yours!

Source | Images: X Shore, via EV Obsession.