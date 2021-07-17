X Shore Electric Boat Dubbed “Tesla of the Sea”

When you’ve got an electric car and perhaps solar panels on your roof, next on the bucket list has to be collecting an electric boat. We’ve covered a few exciting-looking options over the years. The newest one to cross our lighthouse is the X Shore Eelex 8000. Tech journalist John Koetsier has dubbed it “the Tesla of the sea.”

It certainly looks cool and has a premium-class style to it. Also, aside from being 100% electric, the X Shore Eelex 8000 is a “smart boat.” It can be unlocked and turned on (remotely even if you wish) via a proprietary smartwatch and mobile app from X Shore. Naturally, it also has an “autopilot” mode. The performance cruiser has the following specs:

26 feet long

300 HP electric motor

120-kWh battery

35 knots max speed

25 knots cruising speed.

In addition, here’s a list of its smart features:

Set Drive Mode options, with endurance mode for maximum range

Pre-installed high-quality maps

Plan and sync routes with Garmin ActiveCaptain navigation through tablet or phone

Audio, light, pump, and temperature control all from one touch panel next to your map

Hydraulic or electric steering with most-used controls on the steering wheel

Garmin Watch | Overboard detection: Eelex 8000 will stop within 10 seconds of a watch wearer being more than 10 metres away from the boat or underwater, and switch boat on or off via Bluetooth within a 10-metre range from the boat

Mobile App: Check status of charge, location and condition

Error and performance tracking

Alerts onboard and sent to mobile devices if serious errors occur

Over-the-air software updates.

And, most important of all, you have 3 color options: Moss, Sandy, and Coffee.

The price? A cool $395,000.

The X Shore Eelex 8000 is available for test drives in Canada, and pre-orders. It is going through the distributor BCI Marine. The first boat for test drives arrives this month, while customer orders will come at some point in 2022.

“In just one year’s time, BCI Marine is getting one step closer to fulfilling its vision of introducing innovative new boats to Canada. We aim to enhance our industry’s image and to revive the unbridled joy of pleasure-boating while remaining mindful of the environment. In this sense, it is a great honour for us to offer Canadians our premium X Shore boats that will allow them to cruise the many lakes of the Country onboard Eco-Friendly cruisers that are pollution free and noiseless,” adds Patrick Hardy, founder of BCI Marine.

“Keeping our overall goal of helping the boating industry evolve and adapting to support a cleaner environment, we’re excited to be working with BCI Marine as our first North American distribution agreement,” added Jenny Keisu, CEO of X Shore. “Considering Canada accounts for 20% of our planet’s natural water reservoirs, we see a huge opportunity for growth in the Canadian market, particularly as sustainability is a top priority for the country and its citizens.”

So, what say you — is it time to get an electric boat?