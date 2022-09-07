Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Pride Group Orders 250 eCascadia And eM2 Electric Trucks

Clean Transport

Pride Group Orders 250 Electric Semi Trucks

The age of the electric semi is upon us – and one company’s lead is growing.

Published

After a month of real-world testing to see how the new eCascadia electric semi could meet their needs, Pride Group Logistics announced a 200-unit order for of the newly launched Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 semi Freightliner eM2 Class 6-7 electric trucks.

The company has committed to 200 eCascadia semis and 50 eM2 medium-duty EVs, which sharp-eyed readers have no doubt guessed adds up to a total of 250 electric work trucks, which will be made available to Pride Group’s customers in the US and Canada starting in 2023.

Freightliner eCascadia Electric Semi

electric semi trucks

eCascadia image courtesy of Freightliner.

The order is the latest in a long line of similar orders for all-electric semis, and follows similarly large orders for the eCascadia from Sysco, which ordered 800 of the electric trucks, and Frito-Lay/Pepsi, which famously ordered 100 Tesla Semi trucks nearly five years ago, with an original promised delivery date way back in 2019.

“I am very confident to bring these trucks into our lineup. With the improved range up to 230 miles prior to recharge, these trucks will be a great asset,” said Sam Johal, president of Pride Group EV. “These units easily manage 10-14-hour trips – [which is] a regular driving day. This not only supports our drivers through quiet and comfortable vehicle operations but also brings us closer to our zero emission transportation goal.”

The Freightliner eCascadia can be had with up to 438 kWh’s worth of battery in the top option, with a driving range of up to 230 miles. The smaller Freightliner eM2, which isn’t yet in production, can be ordered with a 325 kWh battery pack that’s expected to offer similar range and drive time.

Pride Group Logistics intends to switch its delivery fleet over to 100% electric vehicles over the course of the next two years.

 

Source | Images: Pride Group, via AJOT.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Tesla Semi — Updates in 2022

Ever since November 2017, the Tesla vehicle I’ve been most looking forward to has been the Tesla Semi. I’m sure Tesla legend Jerome Guillen...

6 hours ago

Batteries

Tesla Semi Specs Change, Chinese Model 3 To Use CATL M3P Batteries

The order button has been removed from the Tesla Semi, webpage two months after it was added. Most specs remain the same.

August 20, 2022

Clean Transport

Listen Up, Fleets: Electric Semi Trucks Could Get $40K Credit

The latest reconciliation bill could mean big bucks for electric semi trucks.

August 3, 2022

Clean Transport

Watch A Tesla Semi Truck With Cyber Rodeo Cowboy Art Accelerating On California Highway

A Tesla Semi prototype in white color has been spotted again in California, but this time with some interesting art painted on its trailer...

July 29, 2022

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.