Pride Group Orders 250 Electric Semi Trucks

After a month of real-world testing to see how the new eCascadia electric semi could meet their needs, Pride Group Logistics announced a 200-unit order for of the newly launched Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 semi Freightliner eM2 Class 6-7 electric trucks.

The company has committed to 200 eCascadia semis and 50 eM2 medium-duty EVs, which sharp-eyed readers have no doubt guessed adds up to a total of 250 electric work trucks, which will be made available to Pride Group’s customers in the US and Canada starting in 2023.

Freightliner eCascadia Electric Semi

The order is the latest in a long line of similar orders for all-electric semis, and follows similarly large orders for the eCascadia from Sysco, which ordered 800 of the electric trucks, and Frito-Lay/Pepsi, which famously ordered 100 Tesla Semi trucks nearly five years ago, with an original promised delivery date way back in 2019.

“I am very confident to bring these trucks into our lineup. With the improved range up to 230 miles prior to recharge, these trucks will be a great asset,” said Sam Johal, president of Pride Group EV. “These units easily manage 10-14-hour trips – [which is] a regular driving day. This not only supports our drivers through quiet and comfortable vehicle operations but also brings us closer to our zero emission transportation goal.”

The Freightliner eCascadia can be had with up to 438 kWh’s worth of battery in the top option, with a driving range of up to 230 miles. The smaller Freightliner eM2, which isn’t yet in production, can be ordered with a 325 kWh battery pack that’s expected to offer similar range and drive time.

Pride Group Logistics intends to switch its delivery fleet over to 100% electric vehicles over the course of the next two years.

Source | Images: Pride Group, via AJOT.