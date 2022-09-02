Polestar 6 Roadster Sells Out in One Week!

Less than a week after opening up the order books on the recently announced, all-electric Polestar 6 roadster comes news that all 500 examples of the “LA Concept” launch edition version of the slinky Swedish convertible have been reserved.

“With the overwhelming consumer and press response, we took the decision to put this stunning roadster into production and I am so excited to make it a reality,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, at the announcement that the Polestar 6 had been green-lit for production. “[it] is a perfect combination of powerful electric performance and the thrill of fresh air with the top down.”

Indeed, I feel the same way. The car speaks to everyone who was smitten with the original Tesla Roadster and longingly looks at cars like the Lotus Evora and Elise, but can’t quite justify taking the plunge on something with such a limited customer support system (or, in the case of the Tesla, something that doesn’t even exist yet). The Polestar, though? With more than 400 Volvo dealers in the US ready and able to support the Polestar brand, that’s a very different proposition.

Polestar 6 Roadster, in Profile

“Polestar O 2 is the hero car for our brand,” said Ingenlath. “It opens the door to our secret chamber of future potential. This is a taste of what we can design and engineer with the talent and technology we have in-house. It looks incredible, and being able to lower the roof and not hear an engine promises a superb sensation.”

I think that dedicated sportscars like this one — and the Tesla Roadster, Lotus Evija, DeLorean Alpha 5, etc. — always do a great job of getting people to focus on the exciting aspects of electrified performance, and help to shatter the “boring” and “nerdy” image that EVs still have in the minds of many Americans who may have not had the chance to experience an electric car yet … but, frankly, I’ll take any excuse to drive a car that looks like the 6. What about you guys?

Take a look at the pictures above, wrap your heads around the fact that reservations are not sales, then let us know what you think of the success of the Polestar 6 in the comments.

Source | Images: Motor 1.