Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Polestar O2 Roadster

Cars

Polestar 6 Roadster Sells Out in One Week!

If the Polestar 6 stole your heart, you’d better get ready to steal someone else’s reservation — they’re sold out!

Published

Less than a week after opening up the order books on the recently announced, all-electric Polestar 6 roadster comes news that all 500 examples of the “LA Concept” launch edition version of the slinky Swedish convertible have been reserved.

“With the overwhelming consumer and press response, we took the decision to put this stunning roadster into production and I am so excited to make it a reality,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, at the announcement that the Polestar 6 had been green-lit for production. “[it] is a perfect combination of powerful electric performance and the thrill of fresh air with the top down.”

Indeed, I feel the same way. The car speaks to everyone who was smitten with the original Tesla Roadster and longingly looks at cars like the Lotus Evora and Elise, but can’t quite justify taking the plunge on something with such a limited customer support system (or, in the case of the Tesla, something that doesn’t even exist yet). The Polestar, though? With more than 400 Volvo dealers in the US ready and able to support the Polestar brand, that’s a very different proposition.

Polestar 6 Roadster, in Profile

polestar 6 profile side view

Image courtesy Polestar.

“Polestar O2 is the hero car for our brand,” said Ingenlath. “It opens the door to our secret chamber of future potential. This is a taste of what we can design and engineer with the talent and technology we have in-house. It looks incredible, and being able to lower the roof and not hear an engine promises a superb sensation.”

I think that dedicated sportscars like this one — and the Tesla Roadster, Lotus Evija, DeLorean Alpha 5, etc. — always do a great job of getting people to focus on the exciting aspects of electrified performance, and help to shatter the “boring” and “nerdy” image that EVs still have in the minds of many Americans who may have not had the chance to experience an electric car yet … but, frankly, I’ll take any excuse to drive a car that looks like the 6. What about you guys?

Take a look at the pictures above, wrap your heads around the fact that reservations are not sales, then let us know what you think of the success of the Polestar 6 in the comments.

 

Source | Images: Motor 1.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, ,
Written By

I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Sweden Plugin EV Share At 46.1% In August

Sweden’s auto market recorded a plugin electric vehicle share of 46.1% in August 2022, a slight drop year on year from 47.1% share. Full...

6 hours ago
300 mile range 300 mile range

Clean Transport

Do You Really Need An EV With A 300-Mile Range?

A desire among EV consumers to constantly seek out more range may not actually meet the needs of a zero emissions transportation society.

1 day ago

Cars

Cold Summer For Italy’s EV Market — Plugin Vehicles Below 8% In July

Electric vehicle sales in Italy are going through a time of turbulence. We walk you through the headwinds, tailwinds, and sidewinds in the monthly...

3 days ago

Clean Transport

Corporations Confront Obstacles In The Transition To Green Vehicle Fleets

EVs have the potential to significantly improve fleet efficiency and reduce vehicle operation and maintenance costs. At the same time, EVs provide a simple...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.