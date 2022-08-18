Video: Electric DeLorean Wows at Pebble Beach Concours

Joost de Vries is a master marketer. After blowing minds with a Superb Owl commercial highlighting gullwing doors and the return of an 80s icon in the form of the electric DeLorean. The company revealed that it had simply continued some forty years of design evolution that had been happening behind the scenes at Italdesign. Today, all the work– all the hype!– seems to have paid off with the full reveal of (what seems to be) the production-ready Alpha5.

And, frankly, the new Alpha5 is a stunning piece. See for yourself.

Electric DeLorean Alpha5 Revealed at Pebble Beach

Crafted in partnership with Italdesign, who handle the heavy lifting of actually producing the all-electric, 2+2 GT, the new DeLorean keeps the signature gullwing doors, classic rear louvers, and three-layered taillights of the original in a design that’s informed by, but not determined by the original.

The design process that Italdesign employed to get to the Alpha5 included the utilization of uncovered archives and representations of automotive design over the last 40 years to develop three generational concept vehicles that precede the Alpha5. The end result is the car that DMC might have built after all, if it hadn’t gone down in flames in the early 1980s. “Our goal was to bridge the gap between the past and the future, so we produced extensions of the DMC-12 that would have been icons in their time to create the next generation of vehicles, starting with the Alpha5,” said Joost de Vries, chief executive officer of DeLorean Motor Cars Reimagined.

Final technical details have yet to be revealed, but specs and figures aren’t what Pebble is all about. The Concours is about class, and this new electric DeLorean is classy enough to pull up to any Monaco casino with your head held high. “As one of the premier events in the world, Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is an important steppingstone in the future of DeLorean Motors Reimagined, and we are grateful to be a part of this year’s event to showcase the Alpha5 and its predecessors,” added Troy Beetz, chief marketing officer of DeLorean Motors Reimagined.

You can check out a few more screen grabs from that video, below, then let us know what you think of the IRL Alpha5 in the comments section at the bottom of the page. And– oh! Here’s a video of Joost talking about the brand’s new styling direction, below. Enjoy that, too.