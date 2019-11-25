2000 HP Electric Lotus Evija Makes Its Racetrack Debut (Video)

November 25th, 2019 by Jo Borrás

When it debuted earlier this year, the all-electric Lotus Evija promised buyers that its electric motors would put some 2000 HP to the ground once it reached production. If true, that claim would make the Evija easily the most powerful production car on the planet, electric or otherwise. But seemed like a big “if” for Lotus, as the British car company has become more famous for not delivering on its promises in recent years than it has for actually building cars. This time, though, things may be different. As evidence, Lotus has provided this video:

All-electric Lotus Evija | Dynamic Debut

Obviously, it’s hard to tell what we’re looking at here. We don’t have lap times, we don’t have conditions, we don’t know the driver — heck, I’m not even sure what track it is (even if it does look a bit like the old Top Gear airfield). That said, the car looks well balanced in that it doesn’t seem to be under or over-steering. It looks planted, with minimal body roll on what look like convincingly fast corners, too.

All told, it’s not a video (or press release, for that matter) that’s going to do much to steal the hype thunder of either the Tesla Cybertruck or the Ford Mustang Mach E, but maybe it’s not meant to. Lotus has traditionally been about real, usable performance. That’s been especially true in recent years with the aging Elise and Evora models that, in addition to providing a platform for the original Tesla Roadster and Detroit Electric, have been dutifully serving drivers with powertrains from Toyota. Lotus has, in other words, been about cars that you can actually drive.

“Everything about the Evija is ‘For The Drivers’,” explains Matt Windle, Executive Director, Sports Car Engineering. “I don’t believe there is another EV in the world that can claim this. From the mid-engined-inspired Lotus layout, to the aerodynamics and downforce, the driving position, vehicle stance and unbelievable performance. It is instantly recognisable as special with a unique character, yet it is unquestionably a Lotus.”

Windle made those comments yesterday during the Evija’s Chinese debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show — and not crucially, at the LA Show. Why the Chinese focus? Probably because Geely and Volvo (Lotus’ new parent company and the source of their recent $1.8 Billion R&D budget) are based in China, and this electric Lotus is being aimed squarely at China’s wealthiest car enthusiasts. Or, you know, maybe they just didn’t want to compete with the Tesla Cybertruck’s PR machine. Or hard-edge, brutalist styling. Or any of it.

That’s my take on the new video release — what’s yours? Do you think Lotus would have rescheduled its launch if it knew the whole world would still be talking Mach-E and Cybertruck today, or do you think it’s all part of Geely/Volvo’s grand plan? Scroll down to the comments section at the bottom of the page and give us your $0.02.

Matt Windle Shows Off Lotus Evija in China

Source | Images: Lotus Cars, via Motorpasion.



