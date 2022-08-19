Tesla Production Update: 1 Million from Giga Shanghai, 3 Million Total, Australia & New Zealand Get Model Y Deliveries

Both Tesla and its vibrant CEO Elon Musk have posted a few production updates on Twitter in the last few days. Interesting numbers have come forward for Tesla’s overall production and from its factory in Shanghai, China.

Tesla has crossed the milestone of producing 3 million electric vehicles to date, a number Elon Musk posted in a tweet after mentioning it during the annual Tesla shareholder meeting. (Also see: “Tesla Cumulative Vehicle Sales Hit Nearly 3 Million.”) Gigafactory Shanghai has alone produced 1 million cars as of Saturday 13th August 2022.

A long wait for Tesla Model Y customers from Australia and New Zealand has also come to an end, as the automaker started deliveries in these far-away countries.

MILESTONE: Tesla Giga Shanghai 1 millionth Made in China Tesla officially rolled off the production line on 13th August 2022. Exclusive photos from the ceremony by @teslacn congratulations @Tesla @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/AgJfFMrccC — Jay in Shanghai 电动 Jay (@JayinShanghai) August 15, 2022

“Congrats, Giga Shanghai on making millionth car! Total Teslas made now over 3M,” Musk tweeted for the production update of Giga Shanghai and Tesla overall.

A celebration event was held at Giga Shanghai to celebrate the production of the 1 millionth car at the factory. A red Tesla Model Y electric SUV was the millionth vehicle produced at Gigafactory Shanghai, China.

First Model Y deliveries in Australia 🇦🇺 and New Zealand 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/WYLMVhWjdS — Tesla (@Tesla) August 16, 2022

Tesla started Model Y deliveries in the United States on 13th March 2020. It has been more than 2 years that Tesla customers from Australia and New Zealand have been waiting to get their hands on one.

“The rate of production is how fast can you solve 10,000 problems.” —Elon Musk at the 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting (video below)

Tesla (TSLA) has ambitious production goals in the near-term and long-term future. The company’s chairperson, Robyn Denholm, said at the 2022 annual shareholder meeting that Tesla aims to produce 20 million EVs per annum by 2030.

For this year (2022), Tesla has set the target of producing 1.5 million cars, which is half of the number of cars Tesla has made since its production start back in 2009 (the original Roadster).

The Austin, TX-based automaker had set the goal of producing 1 million vehicles last year, but due to force majeure circumstances, it fell a little short of it. Tesla produced 930,422 cars in 2021 — which was still an 83% growth YoY compared to the previous year, 2020.

Tesla’s original factory in Fremont, California, and the Giga Shanghai factory are now running at their full capacity. While Giga Berlin reached a 1,000 Model Y per week production rate in June, and Giga Texas will reach the same production rate later this year as Elon Musk said at the annual meeting of Tesla stockholders (video below).

With Giga Texas and Giga Berlin expanding capacity, these factories will add up significantly to the quarterly and yearly production numbers. Elon Musk even said that Tesla might announce another Gigafactory location this year — reaching the 20 million cars per year goal needs this kind of aggressive growth.

Originally published on Tesla Oracle.