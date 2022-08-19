Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai export vehicles, courtesy of Tesla.

Cars

Tesla Production Update: 1 Million from Giga Shanghai, 3 Million Total, Australia & New Zealand Get Model Y Deliveries

Published

Both Tesla and its vibrant CEO Elon Musk have posted a few production updates on Twitter in the last few days. Interesting numbers have come forward for Tesla’s overall production and from its factory in Shanghai, China.

Tesla has crossed the milestone of producing 3 million electric vehicles to date, a number Elon Musk posted in a tweet after mentioning it during the annual Tesla shareholder meeting. (Also see: “Tesla Cumulative Vehicle Sales Hit Nearly 3 Million.”) Gigafactory Shanghai has alone produced 1 million cars as of Saturday 13th August 2022.

A long wait for Tesla Model Y customers from Australia and New Zealand has also come to an end, as the automaker started deliveries in these far-away countries.

“Congrats, Giga Shanghai on making millionth car! Total Teslas made now over 3M,” Musk tweeted for the production update of Giga Shanghai and Tesla overall.

A celebration event was held at Giga Shanghai to celebrate the production of the 1 millionth car at the factory. A red Tesla Model Y electric SUV was the millionth vehicle produced at Gigafactory Shanghai, China.

Giga Shanghai employees celebrate the production of the 1 millionth vehicle produced at the factory (a red Tesla Model Y). Credit: Tesla China via Jay in Shanghai / Twitter.

Tesla started Model Y deliveries in the United States on 13th March 2020. It has been more than 2 years that Tesla customers from Australia and New Zealand have been waiting to get their hands on one.

“The rate of production is how fast can you solve 10,000 problems.” —Elon Musk at the 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting (video below)

Tesla (TSLA) has ambitious production goals in the near-term and long-term future. The company’s chairperson, Robyn Denholm, said at the 2022 annual shareholder meeting that Tesla aims to produce 20 million EVs per annum by 2030.

For this year (2022), Tesla has set the target of producing 1.5 million cars, which is half of the number of cars Tesla has made since its production start back in 2009 (the original Roadster).

The Austin, TX-based automaker had set the goal of producing 1 million vehicles last year, but due to force majeure circumstances, it fell a little short of it. Tesla produced 930,422 cars in 2021 — which was still an 83% growth YoY compared to the previous year, 2020.

Tesla’s original factory in Fremont, California, and the Giga Shanghai factory are now running at their full capacity. While Giga Berlin reached a 1,000 Model Y per week production rate in June, and Giga Texas will reach the same production rate later this year as Elon Musk said at the annual meeting of Tesla stockholders (video below).

With Giga Texas and Giga Berlin expanding capacity, these factories will add up significantly to the quarterly and yearly production numbers. Elon Musk even said that Tesla might announce another Gigafactory location this year — reaching the 20 million cars per year goal needs this kind of aggressive growth.

Originally published on Tesla Oracle.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality and cleantech news coverage? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
Don't want to miss a cleantech story? Sign up for daily news updates from CleanTechnica on email. Or follow us on Google News!
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
Advertisement
 
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Iqtidar Ali writes for X Auto about Tesla and electric vehicles. A true car enthusiast since his childhood, he covers his stories with an utmost passion, which is now guided by the mission towards sustainability. With over 1 decade of website development experience, he’s also our IT resource at hand. He also writes about tech stuff at UXTechPlus.com occasionally. Iqtidar can easily be reached on Twitter @IqtidarAlii (DM open for tips, feedback or a friendly message) or via email: iqtidar@xautoworld.com.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Ford CEO Jim Farley Calls Out Tesla CEO During F-150 Lightning Presentation

Ford President and CEO Jim Farley recently threw a friendly jab at Tesla CEO Elon Musk during a company presentation where he was talking...

5 hours ago

Cars

How Tesla Reworked its Software to Survive the Semiconductor Chip Shortage

Tesla has remained ahead of the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage, but it hasn’t been easy. Beyond securing added suppliers and multiple chip options, Tesla...

9 hours ago
Choice Magazine Choice Magazine

Cars

Rural Country Car Buyers Trust Local Car Dealers

What do you do when you want to buy an electric car and you don’t trust this newfangled internet thingy? You go to your...

12 hours ago

Cars

JD Power Rates Tesla Supercharger & Destination Charger Networks #1 Overall

The latest survey from JD Power and Associates on the EV charging experience rates the Tesla Supercharger network #1.

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.