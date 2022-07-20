With 3 Shifts Going At Tesla Giga Berlin, Expect Big Tesla Production Forecast For Q3

Tesla will soon be putting out its Q2 2022 shareholder letter. Deliveries were not spectacular relative to the previous couple of quarters due to supply chain challenges, Covid-19 lockdowns, wars, etc. However, the quarter ended with a record month for production output, and that’s likely just the beginning of more big growth for the US automaker.

The newest Tesla factory, the Texas gigafactory, will certainly provide a big production boost, but the slightly older Tesla Giga Berlin is where we can expect some solid production growth in the 3rd quarter of 2022.

At the beginning of July (actually, on the 4th of July, as it turns out), Tesla Giga Berlin went from two production shifts to 3, covering the whole 24 hour period of a calendar day and night.

#GigaBerlinBrandenburg

From July 4, Giga will be working in 3 shifts, 24 hours a day.

This will increase the production again significantly. 📈https://t.co/QMyl6hikWD pic.twitter.com/3ZGvcCDDRV — Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg 🇪🇺🇩🇪 (@Gf4Tesla) June 27, 2022

#Gigaberlin🇩🇪 employee Shifts alternate, either at 6:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m., he said. "Then from July 4, another shift is to start, which will then work at night. So that then 24 hours, around the clock is worked". — Berlinergy (@Berlinergy) June 27, 2022

Tesla has reportedly paused some of its production for some period of time to retool, but I don’t expect that will show as more than a modest blip on the overall production growth trend at Tesla.

Overall, increasing output significantly at Tesla Giga Berlin should help the automaker to make another big step up the production and delivery ladder. It should also help Tesla to get higher up the ladder of European EV sales again. At the end of May, Tesla still had the two top selling plugin vehicles across Europe (the Model 3 and Model Y), but it was just 3rd among brands and not even in the top 5 among OEMs. (We’ll be reporting June numbers soon, including those of Q2 and H1 2022.)

What will three production shifts do for Tesla as far as its rankings in model sales, brand sales, and OEM sales of plugin electric vehicles?

