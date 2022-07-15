Tesla Cumulative Vehicle Sales Hit Nearly 3 Million

Tesla deliveries in the second quarter of 2020 suffered a bit from supply chain challenges and covid-related lockdowns in Shanghai, China, home of Tesla Giga Shanghai. It was the first quarter in a long time in which Tesla deliveries weren’t higher than in the quarter before. However, one thing always grows — cumulative sales, or deliveries to be precise. I’ll come back to the quarterly vehicle deliveries by model in the second half of this article, but let’s first look at a few charts on cumulative Tesla deliveries.

Tesla Cumulative Sales

To start with, we’ve got the basic chart from above that shows cumulative Tesla vehicle sales from the third quarter (Q3) of 2012 through the second quarter (Q2) of 2022. That’s actually exactly 10 years! (The crazy thing is I remember reporting on Tesla’s first vehicle deliveries as if they were just last year.) At the end of this decade of Tesla vehicle sales, the company has reached nearly 3 million cumulative vehicle deliveries.

To be precise, based on our calculations, Tesla was at 2,899,877 vehicle deliveries on June 30, 2022. Based on recent trends and general guidance from Tesla, I expect that the company will hit 3 million cumulative customer deliveries at the end of July or sometime in August. The exact timing depends on how well Tesla has cleared out some production bottlenecks and how quickly it is now getting cars to customers.

I expect Tesla will announce its 3 millionth customer vehicle, whether with a picture of it coming off the production line, sitting outside the factory where it was produced, or being delivered to the buyer — or all of the above. This would also be a good time to commemorate Tesla’s 10 years of vehicle production and deliveries.

Looking at the cumulative sales of Tesla’s two most popular vehicles, the Model 3 and Model Y, we can see how the Model Y has been earning a bigger and bigger portion of the pie, while the Model 3 has continued to see strong growth quarter after quarter. You can also see an interactive version of this chart on CleanTechnica Pro.

The following two charts break out Model Y and Model 3 sales for a cleaner look at each of them on their own. The same scale is used in order to allow comparison. Again, you can see an interactive version of these charts on CleanTechnica Pro. The Model Y is growing fast, but it has a long way to go to catch up with its Model 3 sibling. In general, the Model Y is expected to see more sales quarter after quarter, so you would expect it to catch up to the Model 3 in cumulative deliveries. However, the Model 3 has such a big head start, and is also still extremely popular, that’s it’s hard to guess when the Model Y would surpass it, or even if it will be able to do so. Perhaps I’ll be reporting on the momentous event in another 10 years!

Tesla Quarterly Sales

Let’s now have a gander at quarterly sales. I previously published a basic chart and graph on the figures Tesla publishes (which includes combined sales of the Model 3 and Model Y as well as combined sales of the Model S and Model X). Using estimates from Troy Teslike on how those sales were broken out by model, below are another chart and graph.

That line graph allows you to really see how both Model 3 and Model Y deliveries dropped in Q2 2022 compared to Q1 2022. I expect we’ll see a solid bounce for both of them in the next quarter (Q3 2022). Tesla has also been doing some factory retooling, which again slows production output. However, the company ended the second quarter with its biggest month of vehicle production in history. That production record and what it means for the future bodes well for a potential new record quarter. We shall see.

As a final note, you can see interactive versions of the chart and graph above over on CleanTechnica Pro, and you can also see one final interactive series of bar charts that I’ll just preview here. Below, you can see the Tesla Model 3’s quarterly vehicle sales chart from that bar chart series, but you can also toggle over to the charts for the Model Y, Model S, or Model X in that CleanTechnica Pro article.

Which company will be next to sell 3 million fully electric cars?

How long do you think it will take Tesla to reach 4 million cumulative vehicle deliveries?

