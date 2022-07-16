Volvo Trucks Building An Electric Semi Charging Corridor

Just as Volvo Cars has dedicated resources towards building out a Starbucks-based EV charging corridor in the Pacific Northwest, Volvo Trucks is looking to build up a charging network for its very much in production all-electric semi trucks, and it’s partnering with some heavy hitters to make it happen.

Volvo is On its 2nd Generation Electric Semi

Volvo is set to partner with Shell Recharge Solutions (formerly Greenlots), TEC Equipment, Affinity Truck Center, and Western Truck Center to develop a publicly accessible medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicle (MHD EV) charging network that connects several of California’s most important port cities and industrial centers.

The group is kicking off its plans with a $2 million grant from the California Energy Commission (CEC) under BESTFIT, the Electrified Charging Corridor Project will, “address key barriers to long-range MHD EV deployments and accelerate widespread adoption.”

“This project will open the door to a truly electrified freight future in which zero-tailpipe emission medium- and heavy-duty trucks are no longer limited to short-mileage, return-to-base operations and can reach far and wide across the state,” explains Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “We are excited to begin construction of the Electrified Charging Corridor Project this year in collaboration with these pioneering truck dealerships so that we can further support fleets in successfully integrating battery-electric trucks into their operations, including our Volvo VNR Electric model. With the support of the CEC helping to drive and manifest this project, we will see an accelerated progression with ripple effects across the industry.”

The Electrified Charging Corridor Project has the goal of enabling convenient charging for:

Small business fleets that want to avoid making major financial investments in large-scale charging infrastructure at their site;

Fleets looking to pilot an electric vehicle through rental and short-term lease opportunities; and

Fleets that need an OEM-neutral location to “opportunity charge” along their route.

“The Energy Commission is thrilled to support the Electrified Charging Corridor project, which will help California meet its goals for zeroing out tailpipe emissions from trucks,” explains CEC Commissioner Patty Monahan. “This project will showcase refueling solutions for long-distance, zero-tailpipe emission truck travel, and may stimulate additional investments in similar corridors throughout the state, across the country, and all over the world.”

Volvo Trucks says the project will move quickly, getting officially underway later this year with all five stations anticipated to be online by the end of 2023.

Source | Images: Volvo Trucks.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here