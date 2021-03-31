Connect with us

Image courtesy Volvo Trucks.

Volvo Electric Semi Trucks Now Eligible for $120,000 Rebates

From smooth, quiet running to industry-leading active safety systems, Volvo VNR electric semis offer plenty of compelling reasons for fleet owners to buy them. Now, there’s even more — 120,000 more to be exact, because the Volvo VNR is now officially eligible for California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP), good for up to $120,000 in rebates per truck.

The craziest part of all this? That $120,000 from HVIP is just the tip of the iceberg.  In addition to that, Volvo VNR buyers could also qualify for:

So there’s a lot of incentive money out there for anyone looking to electrify their fleet, and that’s key. “Funding and incentives are an important part of the total cost of ownership calculation for fleets deploying battery-electric trucks,” explains Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “With so many local and state-level funding opportunities available from coast to coast, combined with a robust sales and service support network from Volvo Trucks, there are more resources available than ever to guide and help make electrification seamless for customers.”

These rebates are available to truck buyers, in part, thanks to a $21.7 million pile of grant money that was awarded last November — $20 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Targeted Air Shed Grant Program and $1.7 million from the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) — specifically intended to promote the electrification of California’s Class 8 truck fleet.  Those funds, along with federal tax credits that may be available, will certainly help to make electrifying a commercial fleet more attractive.  That means we’ll get rid of more harmful air pollutants more quickly, and limit their exposure to our most at-risk citizens.

As for the Volvo VNR itself, the truck produces zero tailpipe emissions and significantly reduces heat, noise, and vibrations, making life a bit easier for truckers and pedestrians alike. Volvo estimates the first of these trucks — set to begin production any day now at the company’s New River Valley manufacturing plant in Dublin, Virginia — will have about 150 miles of range and can be recharged to approximately 80% range in about an hour.

Source | Images:  Volvo Trucks.

 
 
New Podcast: Forecasting EV Sales And EV Battery & Metal Prices — Interview with BloombergNEF's Head of Clean Power Research

