Greenlots Is Becoming Shell Recharged Solutions

Greenlots, an EV charging solution that was bought by Shell Oil Company in 2019, has announced that it will become Shell Recharge Solutions early next year. Under the new name, Shell is unifying the brands Greenlots and NewMotion to merge its regional electric charging services under one brand identity. The company noted that this will help to further deliver lower-carbon transportation for its customers.

The newly named Shell Recharge Solutions plans to continue to support the electric transformation in North America, and the company said that it’s already helped cities expand their EV charging infrastructure. Some of these cities include Houston, Vancouver, and Los Angeles. The company noted that it’s also working with medium- and heavy-duty fleets through electrification projects with Penske and Volvo Trucks through Volvo LIGHTS. It’s also working with other public and private organizations to support their expansions of electrified transportation.

Shell noted that it recently launched a bi-lateral roaming network that will provide access to over 57,000 charging points across the U.S. and Canada this year. And the newly formed Shell Recharge Solutions plans to provide Shell Recharge branded hardware and software services for homes and businesses.

Greenlots will not be rebranded in Asia as of yet. This is due to specific business needs in local markets. In Europe, NewMotion’s legal name will change to Shell EV Charging Solutions Europe, and here in America, Greenlots will become Shell EV Charging Solutions Americas. Shell stated that it currently installs a charge point every 20 minutes and that it’s the largest mobility retailer in the world, with over 46,000 retail sites. It has a goal to take that number up to 500,000 by 2025 and to 2,500,000 by 2030.

Shell also brought up its Zaltbommel battery-powered EV charging station as an example of projects that Greenlots, Shell, and NewMotion have already worked on. Zaltbomel offers ultra-fast charging without the need for grid upgrades through energy storage, the company pointed out.

Andreas Lips, CEO of Greenlots, touched upon the vision of the company in relation to the news:

“Our name is changing, but our vision to lower carbon emissions is more focused than ever.

“We have ambitious targets and as Shell Recharge Solutions we will further integrate the expertise shared across three businesses to provide more customers with smart EV charging solutions, delivered through a consistent brand experience.”

Roger Hunter, Vice President of Shell Electric Mobility, also added his thoughts:

“The upcoming brand change will help Shell to move our electric charging capability and offer from local to global; we will unify our brand, our people, and our capabilities across Europe, Asia and North America, ensuring we are better placed to provide our customers with the EV Charging solutions they need.”

Shell has a long way to go in its transition from an oil company to a clean energy company, and although it won’t immediately do this, I would love to see the fossil fuel sector morph into a major clean energy/renewables sector. Shell is focusing on EV charging, and this is a good thing that we can cheer aside from other Shell matters. Shell sees profits in EV charging, and money will always be a key motivator for these giant industries.

Advertisement