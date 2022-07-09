Connect with us

Video shows the difference between a Tesla Model Y made in Germany and one built in China

What’s the Difference? Chinese vs. German Tesla Model Y

Stop me if you’ve already heard this one: what’s the difference between a Chinese Tesla and a German Tesla?

Over the past few years, Tesla has become a global company – if not a global phenomenon. The first significant “EV-only” entry into the market, Elon Musk’s car brand redefined speed, performance, and what it meant to build a desirable car in the 21st century. That success has brought growth, and that growth has brought expansion, with the American company now opening factories (though not always building cars) in such far-off places as Shanghai and Berlin … but, like, are the cars made in Germany the same as the ones made in China?

Maybe a more interesting question would be to ask someone who might have preconceived notions about cars built in Germany being better than cars made in China – and there are plenty of Americans who will type out the words, “cheap Chinese junk” on an iPhone or MacBook Pro that was very much built in China.

Just Answer the Question

OK, OK – I get it. We don’t want to explore the Euro-centric and racial biases of middle class Americans in this one, we just want to know what the differences are between the Shanghai and Berlin-built Model Ys.

Lucky for us, a detail-oriented YouTuber in the UK called Richard Symon (host of the RSymon RSEV channel) has carefully examined the small differences between a Tesla Model Y Performance that was manufactured at the new Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg in Germany, and another Long Range Model Y – his own car, in fact! – that was made in Tesla’s more established production site in Shanghai, China.

Without spoiling too much, one of them has a “noticeably” better ride quality and seems to have nicer materials used throughout the interior. Beyond that, you’ll have to check out the video, below, to find out more. Once you’ve done all that, though, we’d love to hear your take, so scroll on down to the comments and let us know!

The differences: Berlin Tesla Model Y Performance v. Shanghai Gigafactory Long Range

Source | Images: RSymons RSEV; via Notebook Check.

 

 
 
I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008.

