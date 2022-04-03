Connect with us

Photo by Zach Shahan, CleanTechnica.

Could Tesla Soon Be Worth $4 Trillion? Some Analysts Think So

Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company has been making waves in the wealth world in recent years. The automaker’s market capitalization creeping its way towards the trillion dollar mark, and some analysts believe it may someday quadruple its current levels.

Tesla taxi in Paris.

Tesla’s market capitalization could reach as high as $4 trillion by 2030 says Gary Black of investment firm The Future Fund, according to the Miami Herald. Black says the EV industry will reach 60 percent market penetration by 2030, and he anticipates Tesla will achieve a whopping 21 percent of the auto market share.

On Twitter, Black wrote, “When EV adoption hits 60%, $TSLA with 20% EV share will be viewed a safe haven like $AAPL.”

But Black is not the only talking head on Wall Street predicting a $4 trillion market capitalization for Tesla.

Tesla bull Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Invest have also aired a best-case scenario for targeting a $4 trillion market cap from the company, along with expectations that the stock will reach $3,000 by 2025, according to Reuters.

Wood currently holds a bear case price target of $1,500 by 2025, and a bull case price target of $4,000 per share.

Tesla is Ark Invest’s largest holding, and Wood has led the firm through a series of impressive predictions ahead of 2020 — with Tesla being the championed victory broadening Wood’s reach over the past few years.

In a recent research note, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives noted Tesla’s newly-approved Gigafactory in Germany as an important milestone for the automaker that should lead to another half a million vehicles per year.

“The Berlin factory establishes a major beachhead for Tesla in Europe with potential to expand this factory to production of ~500K vehicles annually with Model Y front and center over the coming 12 to 18 months.”

With the opening of Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, Tesla can significantly increase production for Europe while lowering previous costs of importing vehicles to the continent from its Gigafactory Shanghai.

Tesla is also set to start delivering vehicles from Gigafactory Texas this month, with plans for a Tesla Con Texas opening event running from April 5–9.

Furthermore, the Austin-based automaker recently announced the intention to vote on a stock split which could provide fodder (and incentive) for opportunistic investors.

Still, Tesla should continue to face issues with semiconductor chip supply and other supply chain issues for the balance of this year, according to a statement last year from Musk. That said, Q1 deliveries seem to suggest Tesla is managing to grow regardless.

Originally posted on EVANNEX. By Zachary Visconti.

 
