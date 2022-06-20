Tesla Giga Shanghai “To Become Tesla’s Most Important Export Base & Production Center”

Tesla’s Global Vice President, Grace Tao, recently said that half of Tesla’s global deliveries come from Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, Pan Daily reports. The statement came as part of an online speech at the opening ceremony of the Third Qingdao Multinationals Summit that took place on Sunday. Tao also said that the acceptance of EVs by Chinese users is increasing year by year and that the Chinese market plays a key leadership role in the global new energy vehicle industry.

“The Shanghai Gigafactory is to become Tesla’s most important export base and production center. In 2021, it delivered more than 480,000 pure electric vehicles to global users, contributing half of Tesla’s global delivery and delivering high-level Chinese manufacturing to the whole world.”

Tesla Plans To Set Up R&D Centers In China

Tao said that Tesla plans to accelerate its localization efforts and also set up R&D centers as well as data centers throughout China. She said, “The R&D center will be Tesla’s first vehicle innovation R&D center outside the United States, creating new models that are designed by China, made in China, and first sold in the world.”

WongCW Blog shared some more details about the presentation and Tao’s statements. “As a pioneer in the field of new energy vehicles, Tesla has achieved milestone development in the Chinese market, all of which benefit from China’s favorable business environment for multinational companies and its tolerance for technological innovation.

“The Shanghai Gigafactory is continuing to become Tesla’s most important export base and production center.”

The blog also noted that a reporter from Daily Economic News said, “This is Tesla’s ninth year being in China” and that during this time, “Tesla has continuously deepened local cooperations and built a more complete ecological network of new energy vehicles.”

