Polestar O2 Roadster

Polestar CEO Wants to Build O2 Electric Roadster

Polestar’s CEO – along with everyone else – wants the little roadster to happen!

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Swedish brand Polestar. In addition to launching a SPAC IPO on Nasdaq and launching a near-production version of the upcoming, 884 HP Polestar 5 sedan at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the company is planning to roll out its first-ever SUV (the “3”) in a few short months. And – as if that weren’t enough – the company’s CEO is already looking ahead … and we like where he’s looking!

Speaking in an interview with Top Gear, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said that he wants to bring the sexy, slinky O2 Roadster Concept to production next. “My ambition is to make it a production car,” he said. “But it’s not that easy.”

Oddly enough, it doesn’t seem as if he’s talking about the actual production of the O2 (which should be easy enough, given the flexibility of Geely’s new SEA platform) – but rather if the O2 is “right” enough to act as a halo car for the electric performance brand. “You have to respect the complexity. We have to see where the O2 is going,” he explains. “When you’ve painted a painting, it’s always good to let it rest, and look at it after a couple of months and still see if it’s a good painting.”

It’s Still a Good Painting

Courtesy Polestar.

Not that anyone asked me – or that I’ve ever waited for anyone to ask me – but I think the world needs a car like this Polestar roadster right now. Something goofy, impractical, fun, and ready to utterly slam the nail on the coffin of the internal combustion engine with a fun, tossable little go-fast. And, sure, Tesla has been promising something like this since 2017 … but I’d put $20 on the Polestar making it to production first.

Ingenlath seems to agree. “Polestar O2 is the hero car for our brand,” he says. “It opens the door to our secret chamber of future potential. This is a taste of what we can design and engineer.”

Looks like it tastes pretty good, to me. What about you guys? Is the Polestar o2 something you could see dropping your Tesla Roadster money on, or are you going to hold out for the American version? Scroll on down to the comments and let us know.

 

Source | Images: Top Gear, via CarBuzz.

 
 
I've been involved in motorsports and tuning since 1997, and have been a part of the Important Media Network since 2008. You can find me here, working on my Volvo fansite, riding a motorcycle around Chicago, or chasing my kids around Oak Park.

