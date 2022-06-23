Supervan Returns! Ford’s Wackiest Concept Reborn as a 2000 HP EV

Ford has a long history of building wacky, outrageously powerful “concept cars” that are little more than top-shelf racing cars nip/tucked under one of their current van bodies. In the 1960s, the Supervan was a COE dragster. In the 1980s, it was a wild, hairy-chested Group B rally weapon. Next, it morphed into an active, ground-effect Formula 1 car van for 1994 … and, now, it’s back. This time, it’s packing an almost unimaginable two-thousand horsepower. And — of course! — it’s 100% electric!

Like its impossibly quick forebears, the latest go-fast Ford van concept delivers on the promise of its name. In this case, it’s packing four of Ford’s finest electric motors — one at each wheel, natch — which is enough go-fast-goodness for Ford to all but to guarantee that this boxy bad*ss can rocket you, your kids, and your dog to 60 mph in just a tick under 2.0 seconds (on racing slicks, obviously).

You’ll want to be sure to tie down the dog, dear reader, because you may love Fluffy and Fluffy may or may not love you — but Fluffy will absolutely not love getting pressed up against the rear hatch like a sugared-up 10 year old riding the Gravitron!

We’ll have to wait to see if the latest Supervan can actually live up to the hype. The good news, though, is that we won’t have to wait long! That’s because Romain Dumas will be piloting the thing up the historic hillclimb at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. And if that name sounds familiar, that’s because Dumas is the mentalist who set the EV and overall speed records at Pike’s Peak and Germany’s famous Nürburgring in the all-electric Volkswagen ID.R.

How will he get on in the van? My guess is that he’ll get on up there just fine — but that’s me. What do you guys think? Is Ford’s latest Supervan just a publicity stunt meant to cash in on some automotive nostalgia from van freaks, or is this big, bricky bruiser going to do the thing and set some records? Scroll on down to the comments and let us know!

Source | Images: Ford.

