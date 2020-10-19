2000 HP Electric Lotus Evija Set to Tear Up Goodwood FOS

October 19th, 2020 by Jo Borrás

The first all-electric Lotus supercar, the 2000 HP Lotus Evija, made a dynamic public debut this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. None other than Lord March (the son of the event’s host, the Duke of Richmond) put a pre-production version of the car through its paces as part of the event’s celebration of decades of Lotus’ heritage.

Goodwood Celebration of Lotus Heritage

Three examples of the Evija are on display at Goodwood’s SpeedWeek. The first in a vibrant Lotus “Solaris Yellow” finish, and two wrapped in a black and gold pattern that recalls iconic Lotus racing liveries of the past. Those cars also feature a stylized image of Goodwood’s West Sussex road course, along with the words, “Lotus x Goodwood: Creating History since 1948,” which was the year of both the very first Lotus-branding car and the first motorsport event held at Goodwood.

Lotus has been making waves in the EV space ever since the initial reveal of its Evija supercar last year. At the time, the 2000 HP super-performance car was being marketed as the world’s most powerful production car … and, a year later, that statement is true as ever. With that much power on-hand and Lotus’ traditional excellence on the chassis side, there’s no question the Evija is going to be a thrill-a-minute ride.

Lord March agrees. “The Evija is unbelievable,” he says. “The power, the speed, I’ve never experienced anything like it– it is exceptional. This new dawn of electric hyper cars brings ultimate motoring to life for a new generation and a younger audience. The advancement in electric cars over the last 10 years is astonishing. There is a huge amount of growth potential for these machines to continue allowing us to keep enjoying and driving high performance cars. Lotus continues to appeal to both the inner driver and the inner child in all of us– so much fun, and ultimately for the driver to control and enjoy.”

The limited edition Lotus Evija should start to reach customers’ hands early next year, with the COVID outbreak having had a small impact on the initial delivery dates. But, I mean, what’s a global pandemic, really, to the few dozen or so global billionaires that will be buying these things, right?

Right.

Anyway, take a few seconds to check out the new Lotus Evija in its Goodwood heritage colors, below, then scroll on down to the comments section and let us know how you plan to order yours, too. Steve Hanley and I will drop into your DMs rather sooner than later to try and set up a quiet and responsible test drive.









Source: Lotus Cars.









