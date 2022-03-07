Less Expensive Volvo C40, Updated XC40 Top the List of MY Updates

Volvo announced a range of updates to its entire car line-up last week, with the most prominent being a new, less expensive, single electric motor variant of the pure electric C40 Recharge “crossover coupe” and a refreshed XC40.

The new single-motor Volvo C40 and refreshed XC40 Recharge variants will be offered exclusively through “an updated offer concept” that’s designed to make the online ordering process of Volvo cars easier and more convenient for new car buyers. Customers will now be able to choose between different equipment levels and select the options that best suit their personal needs online, and order the car for delivery at their preferred local dealer.

That new buying structure reflects Volvo Cars’ stated ambition to increase price transparency and reduce complexity in its assembly process by focusing on what its customers decide are “the most attractive” variants. The fact that it allows millennial buyers – who absolutely do not want to talk to dealers – to side-step the traditional commission salespeople might be seen as a bonus, too!

Single Motor C40

The new single-motor C40, with power on the front wheels exclusively (making it FWD, as opposed to the AWD tester Kyle Field drove last year), expands the company’s range of fully electric variants to four, further paving the way towards its ambition of selling only fully electric cars by 2030.

The single-motor C40 Recharge comes with a 69 kWh battery and an anticipated range of up to 434 km (about 270 miles) on a single charge under the WLTP drive cycle. The battery can charge from 10 to 80 percent of capacity in approximately 30 minutes on a “Chargeway level 7” fast-charging system.

Updated XC40

First launched in 2017, the Volvo XC40 was a “fresh, creative, and distinctive” addition to Volvo Cars’ lineup. Five years later, it’s still a hot-seller – and this latest refresh aims to keep it at the front of the compact crossover segment with a new front bumper and a frameless grille plate to keep the all-electric XC40 Recharge visually “in sync” with the all-electric Volvo C40 Recharge.

The CX40’s signature Thor’s Hammer headlights, too, are updated with new, state-of-the-art, pixel LED light technology that enables them to automatically adapt to oncoming traffic and efficiently light up the road ahead without blinding other drivers.

Additionally, new, premium, leather-free upholstery options are now available in the pure electric XC40 Recharge, as well as new exterior color and wheel choices for even more personalization possibilities.

“As we move towards becoming a fully electric company, our design language follows,” said Robin Page, head of design at Volvo Cars. “With the refreshed fully electric XC40, we continue to evolve its instantly recognizable design, creating a more modern face with a sleeker front and an even more integrated grille.”

You can take a look at the updated XC40 in this gallery, below, then let us know what you think of the updates – and what they might mean for the future design direction of new Volvo and Polestar models – in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

2023 Volvo XC40 Gallery

Source | Images: Volvo.

