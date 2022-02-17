Connect with us

Today, You Can Have It Your Way — Dealer Digest #3

For new car buyers, choice is the new luxury – and the answer to, “What can I do to get you to drive this home, today?” is: nothing.

Episode 3 of our new Dealer Digest podcast series ponders looks at modern definitions of luxury in terms of automobiles — when every car has power windows and locks, cruise control, soft-touch, back-up cameras, and smart infotainment, what makes a new car a luxury car?

CleanTech TALK - Podcast LogoWe look at a few ways that brands and dealers have responded to the ways that GenX and Millenial buyers want to be approached, and how they’ve tried to “meet them where they are” when they’re ready to do business. Does that mean a more comfortable store setting? A more robust online ordering system? A greater selection of color and interior choices? Or is it something else?

Whatever the answer is, the sooner dealers realize that, “What can I do to get you to drive this home today?” is nothing, the sooner they’ll be able to earn trust and do business.

Dealer Digest | Episode #3

Show Notes EP03

In this show, we talk a little bit about the dedicated Ford Bronco showrooms going up across the country, and why they feel more like a Starbucks than a conventional car dealership — see for yourself, here.

We talk about my good friend Brent Seavey, a Tesla OG and industry expert who is serving the cause of EV proliferation these days through XCare, an extended warranty company tailored specifically to electric cars — you can learn more about that here.

We single out Capo VW as a store that’s doing a lot of things right, from engaging with people the way they want to engage to the events and sales they put on that help build real relationships with their customers — check out Capistrano VW here.

We talk about Porsche Paint to Sample and BMW’s Individual customization programs, which include some wild interior and external color possibilities. There are few suitable links, but this 90s-era Porsche commercial, narrated by Sir Patrick Stewart, is the most fun. Enjoy!

Or you can listen on AnchorApple Podcasts/iTunesBreakerGoogle PodcastsOvercastPocketPodbeanRadio PublicSoundCloudSpotify, or Stitcher.

Original content from CleanTechnica.

 
