Much has been made of both the unexpectedly high rumored price tag of the upcoming Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric minivan and the slide-out camp kitchen in the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck, but there’s a new twist in the battle for campground EV supremacy that might give Volkswagen’s electric van the edge. Meet the BusBox!

Currently available for the Volkswagen Caravelle, California Beach Tour and Caddy models, the BusBox provides an outdoor kitchen area, fold-up bed, portable water supply, and an organized. Together, the company says the BusBox creates a “mobile home in a box” that can be easily removed once you’re back from Holiday. And, while sharp-eyed readers might notice that the ID. Buzz isn’t present on that list, that doesn’t mean the BusBox won’t fit – in fact, with Volkswagen already having confirmed that a “California” camper version of the ID. Buzz was in the works, it’s all but a given that the new electric minivan from VW will also get an optional BusBox.

When not in use, the BusBox neatly occupies the space behind the third row seats in VW’s minivans …

… with seats folded, the strap can be undone and the padded sleeping surface (“bed” seems a bit generous) unfurls, offering plenty of room for two adult campers. With the rear door forming a sort of awning when it’s up and away, a slide-out cook top and prep/dining surface appear, along with a water “faucet” that will be instantly familiar to avid campers.

‌ ‌ Bed unfolds … ‌ Slide-out storage …



“Developing accessories that make our customers’ lives easier is a high priority at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles,” says James Allitt, Head of Aftersales at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (vans). “(Which is) why our one-stop-shop mobile home in a box is a great solution for those planning a camping holiday … Our new camping accessory range makes travel more convenient for customers by combining all travel essentials, from utilities to water supply, in a smartly designed, comfortable and compact space.”

The Volkswagen BusBox camper option is available now in the UK and Europe, where it sells for £3,340 (approx. 4,500USD). That seems pricey, but with rooftop tents and other overlanding gear going for crazy money these days, it might be somewhat reasonable. I’d love to hear your take, so watch the Rivian R1T camp video, below, compare it to VW’s solution, then let us know which one you’re more likely to swing on.

Rivian R1T Camp Kitchen

One final note: if you think that $60-70K is a lot for an all-electric campground vehicle that provides practicality and utility in your everyday life, consider that the Rivian R1T starts at $67,500 … in case, you know, you had any doubts about who Volkswagen thinks the ID. Buzz will be competing against.

Source | Images: Volkswagen, via AutoExpress UK; video courtesy Rivian.

