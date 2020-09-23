CleanTechnica & Forth to Host Webinar on Electric Pickup Trucks

September 23rd, 2020 by Joe Wachunas

Celebrate Drive Electric Week with Forth and CleanTechnica as we profile one of the hottest topics in electric transportation — electric pickup trucks.

Pickups represent 69% of the American car market and represent a crucial part of an all-electric future. As such, there is significant competition for market share. From newcomers like Rivian and Lordstown, to dominant players like Ford, this segment is electrifying rapidly and the next 2–4 years are poised to significantly transform the market.

This webinar will explore the development of electric pickups, profile the models set to hit the market, and interview several of the companies leading the charge. The webinar kicks off on September 30th at 10AM Pacific Standard Time. Click here to register now.

Moderators

Zachary Shahan — Director, CleanTechnica

Zachary Shahan is trying to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time on CleanTechnica, where he has been director since 2010 and a core writer since 2009. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has given presentations and moderated expert discussions on these topics on 5 continents.

Simbiat Yusuff — Member Relations Manager, Forth

Simbiat manages Forth’s virtual events and membership program. She also supports Forth’s marketing efforts. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Strategic Communications with a focus in Public Relations from Washington State University. Simbiat serves on the board of Growing Gardens and the ambassador board of College Possible.

Panelists

Lea Malloy — Head of Research and Development, Cox Automotive Inc.

Lea Malloy leads Research and Development for Cox Automotive Mobility, with an emphasis on emerging technology and mobility services, such as electric vehicle battery, powertrain and charging, as well as sensor and calibration (ADAS) capabilities for fleet and retail clients. Previously, she oversaw reconditioning operations for Manheim. Malloy joined Cox Automotive in 2010 in a strategy and corporate development role at Autotrader.com. She has held positions in Product and Portfolio Management at Autotrader before joining Cox Automotive strategy in 2015. Malloy holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in Psychology and Sociology, and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Wake Forest.

Cynthia Maves — Regional Sales Manager, Lordstown Motors Corporation

Cynthia Maves has been an EV advocate and leader for ten years. She is regional sales manager for Lordstown Motors. Prior to joining Lordstown Motors, Cynthia was the EV business development manager for Nissan North America. While at Clean Fuels Ohio, she launched Drive Electric Ohio and spearheaded the publication of Ohio’s EV Readiness Plan. She serves on the boards of Clean Fuels Ohio and Chicago Area Clean Cities.

Terry O’Day — Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, In-Charge Energy

Terry co-founded In-Charge Energy in 2019. It is the leader in electric charging infrastructure for truck and bus fleets in the United States, and the preferred infrastructure partner of Ryder Truck Rental, which serves over 65,000 customers in the US. Terry has served as advisor to Macquarie Capital, a division of the Australian multinational independent investment bank and financial services company that is the world’s largest infrastructure asset manager, with $495 billion in assets under management. Previously, Terry led North American strategy for innogy e-Mobility US, a division of the $40 billion per year German energy company. There, he participated in acquiring the leading U.S. electric vehicle fast charging hardware company and a customer-facing software application with over 700,000 regular users.

Chelsea Sexton — Electric Vehicle Advocate

Chelsea has been working to accelerate electric transportation since the 1990s, starting with the General Motors EV1 program. Her diverse adventures since have included co-founding Plug In America, guiding VantagePoint Capital Partners’ early investment in Tesla Motors, and directing an automotive XPRIZE to encourage the development of compelling, highly efficient vehicles. She continues to work as an advisor, speaker, and friendly co-conspirator with companies, NGOs, and policy makers around the world to make the movement of people and goods cleaner, safer, and more accessible. She is the US presenter for the Fully Charged show, likes torque and horsepower more than anyone rightfully should, and tilts at windmills as a lifestyle choice.

