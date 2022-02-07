Connect with us

Image courtesy of Volkswagen

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Rumored to Start At 60,000 Euros — Yikes!

The ID. Buzz will start at 60,000 euros for the five seat, single motor version.

The hotly-anticipated ID. Buzz will go on sale shortly. According to Electrive (citing a German auto magazine), however, prices will start a few pennies below €60,000. For those in the colonies, that’s a staggering $68,671 starting price on what is, effectively, a minivan. And that, friends and neighbors, is a sizable chunk of change! What makes the ID. Buzz cost nearly 50% more than an ID.4? Frankly, we have no clue.

The ID. Buzz — a battery electric reincarnation of the iconic Volkswagen Microbus and darling of the Woodstock Generation — has been in the gestation phase since Angela Merkel was a schoolgirl, or so it seems. Through the years, there have been glowing stories coming out of VW headquarters about the ID. Buzz. Company officials have been enthusiastic, saying they have seldom seen such an outpouring of emotion about a prospective new model. Photos of the ID. Buzz parked on a beach with a spectacular sunset in the distance have whetted everyone’s appetite for the vehicle that would usher in a new era of the Endless Summer.

I confess I was one of those who fell hard for the prospect of owning an ID. Buzz. A van-type vehicle with lots of room for people and stuff based on the MEB chassis that underpins the ID. 3 and ID.4? How great would that be!

Volkswagen ID. Buzz concept

Image courtesy of Volkswagen

Image courtesy of Volkswagen

Image courtesy of Volkswagen

Volkswagen ID. Buzz concept complete with gnome

Image courtesy of Volkswagen

 

Volkswagen ID. Buzz teaser

Image courtesy of Volkswagen

To this uninformed scribe, such an astronomical asking price is ridiculous. It makes no more sense than Jeep tacking on an extra 20 grand for a plug-in hybrid version of the Grand Cherokee with a paltry 25 miles of range. Any thoughts I might have had about delaying my purchase of a Tesla Model Y until the ID. Buzz was available in America shriveled up when I discovered how much this thing was going to cost. More than 70 grand with a few options? I don’t think so.

Official prices will be revealed when the company is ready to start taking orders later this year, probably in May. Deliveries are expected to begin in September. At first, the van will come in a 5 passenger short-wheelbase version — 4.7 meters long — with one rear motor. A dual motor version will be added later. In 2023, a 5 meter long version with space for a third row of seats will appear.

Initially, the ID. Buzz will come with a 77 kWh battery. There are rumors that a 111 kWh battery — the largest that will fit in the MEB chassis — will be available later. No estimated range figures have been released as of yet, but the ID. Buzz will be less aerodynamic than its MEB based siblings, so expect it to travel fewer miles on a given amount of electricity.

The Steve Takeaway

After all the years of hype, the reality is quite a letdown. That cute little ID. Buzz you craved is going to cost as much as the lesser versions of the Porsche Taycan and various electric models from Audi. It’s cute and all, but it ain’t that cute! Color me disappointed — and disinterested.

 
Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

