Fisker Secures Long-Term Battery Supply In CATL Deal

We’ve been following the adventures of design diva Henrik Fisker for nearly two decades, and the designer who was best known for styling the BMW Z8 roadster before launching his own car brand has been a big part of the EV and hybrid conversation for most of that time. Now, it looks as if he’s forged a deal with battery supplier CATL that will ensure he remains a part of that conversation for years to come.

The new deal has CATL committing 5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) worth of annual capacity in small (LFP) and large (NMC) advanced battery packs to the Magna-built Fisker Ocean SUV, which made its production-ready debut at last week’s LA Auto Show.

It’s important to realize that, while 5 GWh isn’t a spectacularly huge number (Tesla’s recent deal with CATL was for 45 GWh, and Tesla also has substantial deals in place with Panasonic in addition to manufacturing batteries on its own), it is spectacularly huger than the 0 GWh they had lined up before the deal was signed. For their part, the Fisker team seems energized (sorry) by the deal. “By utilizing multiple chemistries and designing an extremely efficient pack,” reads a Fisker tweet, “we will be able to achieve our targeted driving range for the Fisker Ocean Sport and bring segment benchmark-driving range to the longer-range versions of Fisker Ocean.”

You can read more about the Fisker/CATL deal in the official press release, below.

Fisker Secures Long-Term Battery Capacity with CATL for Fisker Ocean

Fisker and CATL agree to over 5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annual battery capacity for the Fisker Ocean SUV.

Fisker will utilize CATL’s unique dual-chemistry cell capability to optimize performance, application, cost and market position across the Fisker Ocean option package lineup.

Fisker and CATL to optimize battery pack structure to support Fisker Ocean packaging requirements.

CATL to supply Fisker Ocean production with small (LFP) and large (NMC) advanced battery packs over multiple years and is fully on track to support the Nov. 17, 2022 start of production milestone and subsequent ramp-up.

LOS ANGELES & NINGDE, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (SZSE: 300750) (“CATL”) today announced a formal agreement cementing battery capacity for the Fisker Ocean SUV.

Under the terms of the agreement, CATL will supply two different battery solutions for the Fisker Ocean SUV, with an initial battery capacity of over 5 gigawatt-hours annually, from 2023Y-2025Y. The primary high-capacity pack uses a lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) cell chemistry with the second high-value pack offering CATL’s latest cells based on lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) chemistry. Fisker and CATL teams have been working seamlessly together in close collaboration since 2020 to develop class leading Fisker battery solutions optimized for vehicle structure, crashworthiness and very high levels of energy density. Currently, the teams are engaged in extensive testing and validation at the pack and vehicle level.

“Securing this supply agreement with CATL is another important step in the development of the Fisker Ocean and achieving our battery performance objectives,” said CEO and Chairman, Henrik Fisker. “By utilizing multiple chemistries and designing an extremely efficient pack, we will be able to achieve our targeted driving range for the Fisker Ocean Sport and bring segment benchmark-driving range to the longer-range versions of Fisker Ocean.”

“As CATL expands its global footprint to help create clean mobility for all, we are delighted to reach long term collaboration with Fisker and provide battery technology that is unique to Fisker’s product rollout. We are excited to support Fisker to reach its sustainability, performance and growth targets,” said CATL President, Zhou Jia.

In addition to meeting the demanding packaging requirements for the Fisker Ocean program, the Fisker Ocean battery packs have additional features that permit direct charging from the optional solar roof, using an innovative engineering integration strategy. Further, both battery pack solutions are engineered to support peak charging powers of more than 250 kilowatts.

Commenting on this announcement, Daniel Foa, senior advisor to Fisker who will serve as supervisor of the company’s China entity upon formation, said: “Having CATL and Fisker join forces on battery technology demonstrates the strategic intent of both companies to take leadership in the future of electric mobility.”

Fisker remains on target to start production and deliveries of the all-electric Fisker Ocean in November 2022 – and unveiled the production-intent version, including additional battery specifications and product features, on Nov. 17, 2021 at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Source | Images: Fisker, via Businesswire.

