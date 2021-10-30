Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
CATL Batteries Tesla
CATL IAA Booth 2019. Photo courtesy of CATL.

Batteries

Tesla To Buy 45 GWh Of LFP Batteries From CATL

Tesla and CATL have struck a deal for 45 GWh of LFP batteries and are talking about more.

Published

Citing a post by 36kr, Chinese website CnEVPost says Tesla has agreed to buy 45 GWh of lithium-iron-phosphate batteries from CATL to meet its expected demand for the Model 3 and Model Y in 2022. The Model 3 and Model Y are currently available with LFP batteries in their standard range versions, with the former having a 55 kWh battery and the latter a 60 kWh battery.

The purchase will be enough to power about 800,000 vehicles. The company sold 627,350 cars in the first 9 months of this year. Tesla’s Nevada battery factory will soon increase production to produce more than 40 GWh of batteries in 2022, and with additional supplies from Panasonic and LG Chem, Tesla’s 2022 sales could be at least 1.5 million units, the 36kr report says, citing industry sources. That report claims that even as the new contract was being announced, CATL and Tesla were in talks about increasing the order further.

LFP is rapidly becoming the chemistry of choice for medium- and low-price electric vehicles. Data released earlier this month by the China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance showed that LFP battery installations in China have continued to grow in the past two months after surpassing ternary batteries for the first time this year in July.

According to the data, China’s battery installed base in September was 15.7 GWh, up 138 percent year on year and 25 percent from August. Among them, ternary batteries installed a total of 6.1 GWh, up 45.6 percent year-on-year and up 15 percent from August. However, LFP battery installation volume increased even more, with 9.5 GWh installed in September, up 309 percent year on year and 32 percent compared with August.

What do all these numbers mean? Simply this: The EV revolution is accelerating, thanks in part to lower prices and improved performance for lithium-iron-phosphate batteries. Going forward, NMC and other traditional lithium-ion battery chemistries will be reserved for high-end and/or high-performance vehicles. Most of us will be quite happy to drive a car that takes a blink of an eye longer to sprint to 60 mph but costs considerably less to buy.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Autonomous Vehicles

Why Do Tesla Fans Say They Don’t Experience Drowsiness & Distraction On Autopilot?

As a Tesla driver who has used Autopilot plenty (for years) and has had FSD Beta for a few weeks, let me try to...

5 hours ago
US EV tax credit for Tesla Model 3 Model Y US EV tax credit for Tesla Model 3 Model Y

Cars

Biden & Democrat Proposals Include $8,000 To $10,000 Rebate For Tesla Buyers (Instead of $0) — But Some Tesla Fans Are Upset

A few years ago, Tesla surpassed 200,000 sales in the United States. That led to the phaseout of the US federal tax credit (up...

15 hours ago

Cars

Volkswagen Group — In-Depth Conference Call Highlights Company’s Focus On Transition

Volkswagen Group held its 3rd quarter shareholder conference call this week, and CleanTechnica extended its in-depth video coverage of major producers of 100% battery-electric...

18 hours ago

Cars

Volkswagen Group Is #1 BEV Seller In Sweden, Dominates BEV Market In Denmark & Finland — Charts!

Following up on our quarterly UK electric vehicle sales report and Norway electric vehicle sales report, as well as earlier monthly sales reports for...

21 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.