Tesla Blasted Through Sales Record With Almost 250K Vehicles Delivered In Q3

The Tesla team has been working incredibly hard to help Tesla achieve its mission of accelerating the transition to sustainability, and we can see the results. Tesla sold almost 250,000 vehicles in one single quarter. The exact numbers are:

Production: 237,823.

Deliveries: 241,300.

The bulk of these sales were Models 3 and Y. Together, they accounted for a total of 228,882 produced vehicles and 232,025 deliveries. As for the Model S and X, there were a total of 8,941 produced and 9,275 delivered. (Though, it seems this was basically just the Model S this quarter.) In the press release, Tesla had a special thank you message to its customers:

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we work through global supply chain and logistics challenges.”

Forecasts of dropping demand and “no more demand” have been a staple of Tesla critics/skeptics for several years, this year included, but once again Tesla has shown that it has delivered basically everything it can produce. We’ve been seeing hints of this record-breaking quarter as far back as Q2, when Tesla was selling out out some of its models months early. In July, Tesla China sold out of the Model Y Long Range, which was newly announced, until Q4. And in August Tesla sold out of its lowest-priced Model 3 for the rest of the year.

