Reports: Tesla Model Y Long Range Sold Out In U.S. Until 4th Quarter, Made-In-China Tesla Model Y SR Sold Out Until Sept/Oct

Ray4Tesla shared an interesting update a couple of days ago. He’s heard from multiple sources that there’s a possibility that the made-in-China Model Y Standard Range (SR) RWD is sold out for August. The estimated delivery time is pushed back to September — although, the official Tesla China website hasn’t been updated yet. He expects the estimated delivery time to be pushed as far back as October.

UPDATE: multiple sources indicate MIC Model Y SR RWD is sold out for August. Now the estimated delivery time is pushed back to September even though Tesla CN site has not been updated yet. As sales gains more momentum, I expect EDT is pushed back further probably to Oct. https://t.co/sYXVRwTYSL — Ray4Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) July 10, 2021

Just learned from one source the estimated deliveries for MODEL Y SR RWD are pushed to mid September to be exact. Giga Shanghai is ramping up to meet domestic demand while preparing shipments to overseas markets. Images: @bentv_sh https://t.co/Wmg9TOYNIC pic.twitter.com/Ft5Zi8ktpY — Ray4Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) July 11, 2021

We haven’t even gotten into the Tesla Q2 earnings call yet, but it’s already looking as if Tesla will be breaking another record in the third quarter. So far, Tesla’s Model Y Long Range Dual Motor has sold out for Q3 2021 in the U.S. and Canada, Teslarati reported. Perhaps the Model Y Performance will soon follow suit. Its estimated delivery is 7–11 weeks. For the sold out Model Y Long Range Dual Motor, its estimated delivery date is October 2021 which will be the first month of Q4.