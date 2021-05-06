Reports: Tesla Has Already Sold Out Of Vehicles In Q2 2021

There are reports that Tesla has already sold out of vehicles for the second quarter of 2021. According to the reports, Tesla informed its employees that production capacity for the second quarter is already sold out even though we still have two months left. So much for that “no demand” myth.

The reports noted that the sellout was expected for the previous and new versions of the Model S and Model X. Further, the Model 3 and Model Y are still ramping up and are also sold out.

The recent Tesla Q1 2021 earnings call included a prelude to this news. Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO and Technoking, noted that consumer demand for Tesla’s vehicles continues to be strong.

“We’ve seen a real shift in customer perception of electric vehicles and our demand is the best we’ve ever seen,” Musk said. “We’re used to seeing a reduction in demand in the first quarter and we saw an increase in demand that exceeded the normal seasonal reduction in demand in Q1.”

Tesla Model 3 Is Best Selling Car In Europe

In March, Tesla sold 4 times more of its Model 3 cars than its closest competitor in Europe, we recently reported. For January–March, its sales were nearly 3 times higher than the #2 Renault Zoe’s. The Model 3 is selling well across several European countries (figures are for 1st quarter):

United Kingdom — 7,300 cars sold (#11 in overall auto market in Q1, #4 in overall auto market in March)

France — 5,763 cars sold (#9 in overall auto market in March)

Germany — 6,031 cars sold

Norway — 2,565 cars sold

Italy — 1,641 cars sold

Sweden — 1,357 Model 3 cars sold

Tesla’s Global Leadership

Tesla is also absolutely dominant in the USA EV market and near the top of the chart in China.

And all of that together leads to clear Model 3 leadership in the EV market worldwide.

Of course, something to remember is that demand for Tesla means demand for vehicles that don’t pollute our planet. Demand for Tesla means more clean air.