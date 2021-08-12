Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Model 3 resale value high
Line of Tesla Model 3s in Florida. Photo by Zach Shahan, CleanTechnica.

Cars

Tesla’s Lowest Priced Model 3 Is Sold Out For Rest Of 2021 In USA

Published

The Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SR+) is apparently already sold out for the rest of the year in the United States. Sawyer Merritt tweeted the hot news along with a screenshot. The estimated delivery time if you order a new Model 3 SR+ is now January 2022. Previously, the estimated delivery was for November of this year. The Long Range variant still shows an estimated delivery date of November.

Sawyer added that all of the Model Y variants’ estimated delivery dates are the same for now, but he expects the Long Range Model Y to be sold out for the rest of the year pretty soon — it has a December delivery date. This news echoes what’s been happening n China. Demand has been through the roof for Tesla vehicles, and The Global Times says that it expects Tesla’s registrations for China to set new monthly records in the coming months. In fact, ironically, the high demand could be a reason for low July sales numbers in China. Greater export needs due to high demand in Europe and elsewhere outside of China and North America could have meant fewer remaining made-in-China Teslas for local delivery in July.

On the flip side, it may be more than a demand issue. There may be supply constraints. Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association, pointed out that it’s not about lack of demand, but that Tesla needs to ensure that it has enough supplies to meet those demands.

In response to a recent CleanTechnica article about sales in China, Elon Musk highlighted the core problem with manufacturing a product with so many parts — just 1 out of 10,000 can delay production.

A couple of days later, responding to a tweet by Cathie Wood of ARK Invest, Elon highlighted that Tesla is facing difficulties getting enough automotive chips (a problem across the automotive industry this year).

We will have to wait until future delivery reports come out to see how much of the extended delivery dates are due to very high demand versus limited supply. What we do know for certain, though, is that Tesla isn’t facing a demand problem relative to what it can produce.

     
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

AEM Electric Mustang Conversion Tesla Motor AEM Electric Mustang Conversion Tesla Motor

Cars

AEM Built This Tesla-Powered Mustang — Now You Can, Too!

Meet the Testang. As its name suggests, it’s a Tesla-powered Ford Mustang, and it packs the same 470 HP and 440+ lb-ft of TQ...

4 mins ago

Cars

Tesla Service Center Approved In East Hartford, Connecticut

Here is some good news for Tesla owners in Connecticut, a state that’s been heavily favoring the whims of dealerships rather than Tesla and...

39 mins ago

Cars

The Good Samaritan — A Parable Retold

There once was a conspicuous consumer who bought a red Tesla because he thought it looked good and he enjoyed having people notice him....

4 hours ago

Cars

BEVs Make Slow & Steady Progress in Queensland

The Queensland government has just released data detailing the growth of BEVs in the state’s transport fleet. While not quite an S curve, it...

13 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.