Tesla’s Lowest Priced Model 3 Is Sold Out For Rest Of 2021 In USA

The Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus (SR+) is apparently already sold out for the rest of the year in the United States. Sawyer Merritt tweeted the hot news along with a screenshot. The estimated delivery time if you order a new Model 3 SR+ is now January 2022. Previously, the estimated delivery was for November of this year. The Long Range variant still shows an estimated delivery date of November.

All Model Y est delivery dates remain the same as of now but I expect the Long Range Model Y to be sold out for the rest of 2021 very soon as it currently gives a December est delivery date. — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) August 12, 2021

Sawyer added that all of the Model Y variants’ estimated delivery dates are the same for now, but he expects the Long Range Model Y to be sold out for the rest of the year pretty soon — it has a December delivery date. This news echoes what’s been happening n China. Demand has been through the roof for Tesla vehicles, and The Global Times says that it expects Tesla’s registrations for China to set new monthly records in the coming months. In fact, ironically, the high demand could be a reason for low July sales numbers in China. Greater export needs due to high demand in Europe and elsewhere outside of China and North America could have meant fewer remaining made-in-China Teslas for local delivery in July.

On the flip side, it may be more than a demand issue. There may be supply constraints. Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association, pointed out that it’s not about lack of demand, but that Tesla needs to ensure that it has enough supplies to meet those demands.

In response to a recent CleanTechnica article about sales in China, Elon Musk highlighted the core problem with manufacturing a product with so many parts — just 1 out of 10,000 can delay production.

Important to bear in mind that production is as fast as the slowest part out of ~10,000 unique parts in a car — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2021

A couple of days later, responding to a tweet by Cathie Wood of ARK Invest, Elon highlighted that Tesla is facing difficulties getting enough automotive chips (a problem across the automotive industry this year).

Tesla makes cars for export in first half of quarter & for local market in second half. As publicly disclosed, we are operating under extreme supply chain limitations regarding certain “standard” automotive chips. Most problematic by far are Renesas & Bosch. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2021

We will have to wait until future delivery reports come out to see how much of the extended delivery dates are due to very high demand versus limited supply. What we do know for certain, though, is that Tesla isn’t facing a demand problem relative to what it can produce.

