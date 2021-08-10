Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Tesla China.

Cars

1st Month Of Quarter Sales In, Time For Misleading Fear-Mongering Headlines About Tesla Demand In China

Published

CNN reported today that Tesla’s sales have “cratered” in China. Other outlets reported the info in a similar way. Yes, Tesla’s domestic sales in China were low compared to last month. This is completely normal for Tesla because of its shipment and delivery process. The first month of the quarter sees lower sales and the last month of the quarter sees higher sales. In total, Tesla reportedly sold 32,968 made-in-China vehicles in July, and 73% of those were exported to Australia and parts of Europe.

CNN suggested that Tesla is losing ground in China due to July sales data, and that the steep sales decline is just one of many signs of Tesla’s problems in China. However, a lot of those “problems” are just caused by manufactured FUD, including some misleading media organizations, some of which even apologized to Tesla. CNN brought up a recent “recall,” which wasn’t actually a recall, and a highly publicized protest by a Tesla owner (while neglecting to mention that the Tesla owner apologized for staging the “brake failure” protest). These are the “problems” Tesla is facing.

So, what do we really know?

In mid-July, Tesla actually sold out of its new, lower-priced Model Y SR RWD until the 4th quarter. Tesla is making cars as fast as it can to catch up to consumer demand. Another source told @Ray4Tesla, who closely monitors the news coming out of China, that estimated deliveries for the new Model Y SR RWD were pushed to the middle of next month and that Giga Shanghai was ramping up to meet domestic demand while also preparing a shipment to overseas markets. You can’t have high sales in China if you’re not delivering to China because you’re sending all the vehicles you can produce to other countries that don’t have Tesla factories. Europe has been waiting years for the Model Y, and Tesla is finally bringing the vehicle there while neglecting China for a while — something that is clearly going to lead to reduced “sales” in China.

A recent article I wrote based on Ray’s tweets as well as a Teslarati piece happened to receive a response from Elon Musk, who said that it was important to bear in mind that production is only as fast as the slowest part out of ~10,000 unique parts in a Tesla car. In other words, if one part out of 10,000 is unavailable, Tesla can’t produce cars.

So, lower sales can always be a result of production bottlenecks rather than lack of demand as well. However, globally, Tesla is selling more EVs than it ever has before, so there doesn’t seem to be much problem with that at the moment. Whether or not we will see Tesla produce 1 million EVs this year remains to be seen. However, Tesla is much closer to this goal now than it’s ever been before.

Don’t let those headlines fool you into thinking that there’s no demand for Tesla in China or that Tesla is actually having a steep decline in sales. And let’s see how these outlets cover Tesla sales in China in September. For now, here are the sales charts for plugin vehicles in China in the first half of the year:

     
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Autonomous Vehicles

Dave Lee & James Douma Talk Tesla FSD Beta, AI Day, & The Future Of Autonomous Driving

Dave Lee recently held a livestream with machine learning expert James Douma on his YouTube channel “Dave Lee on Investing.” For those who missed...

2 hours ago

Cars

The Myth That EVs Aren’t Cost Competitive Is Highly Misleading, & Harmful

The New York Times has published an article stating that EVs aren’t for everyone unless they get cheaper. I agree with this. However, the...

4 hours ago
Tesla Gigafactory Nevada Tesla Gigafactory Nevada

Clean Transport

Tesla Taking Measures To Prevent Spread Of Covid-19 At Its Gigafactory In Nevada

Update: Nevada recently reinstated an indoor mask mandate in counties with “substantial or high transmission.” So, this new policy at Gigafactory 1 may be...

6 hours ago
mushrooms mushrooms

Cars

Mushrooms, Generational Electric Awareness, & Tesla

In Australia, we have an expression: mushroom. It usually refers to people who don’t know what is really going on. If you get called...

8 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.