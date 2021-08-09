Tesla Giga Shanghai’s New Production Rate Is 450,000/Year

Tesla’s Giga Shanghai reached a milestone earlier this month. It now has an annualized vehicle production rate of 450,000 Models Y and 3 vehicles. Well known tweeter @Ray4Tesla shared some details and noted that it’s reasonable to assume the rate may grow to 500,000 as production continues to ramp up through the end of the year.

Teslarati added that MickeyworksTV, a China-based YouTuber, recently shared more details on Giga Shanghai’s current operations — including its vehicle output. Last year, Tesla had a goal of delivering 500,000 cars — from vehicle produced globally. Tesla met that goal, and it will soar past it this year. There are even thoughts that Tesla could make 1 million EVs in 2021.

In September of last year, CleanTechnica’s Zach Shahan pointed out that Giga Shanghai itself could produce 1 million vehicles a year at some point. He recapped Tesla’s 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting and one big comment that snagged his attention was that Elon Musk pointed out that Giga Shanghai could eventually produce 1 million vehicles a year. We are almost halfway there. However, being halfway there will enable Tesla as a whole to produce approximately 1 million vehicles annually across the globe. With Giga Texas and Giga Berlin coming online this year, Tesla may actually reach that goal quite soon.

The Motley Fool reminds us that a mere five years ago, many were doubting if Tesla would ever get to where it is today — much less achieve the goal of 500,000 EVs by 2020. The article emphasized that today, Tesla’s doing such a good job ramping up production that now it’s a matter of when not if Tesla can produce 1 million EVs annually. The author of that vehicle thinks it could happen this year.

The key reason for Tesla’s success is the expansion of its production capacity over the past two years. The article described Tesla’s expansion as aggressive and pointed out the success it had in China with Giga Shanghai. The former mud field was transformed into a factory with an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles within a year. And now that capacity has grown to 450,000, and it continues to grow.

The article noted that Tesla’s capacity expansion got even more aggressive last year and that it’s not going to stop at a production capacity of 1.05 million. The article ended with this question: How many new factories will Tesla build over the next five years?